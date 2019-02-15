Chris Evans won’t be in “The Devil All the Time,” the film being shot here starting later this month, but you might.
According to a Variety report Thursday, “Captain America” star Evans, 37, dropped out of the Netflix production — set to be filmed in Anniston and Jacksonville over the next two months — and was replaced by his “Winter Soldier” co-star Sebastian Stan in a leading role, alongside Marvel’s most recent Spider-Man, Tom Holland. The film also stars Robert Pattinson, Mia Wasikowska and Tracy Letts, among others.
Even if Evans is out, locals can get in on the production, according to Brandy Goleman, a casting director with Mobile-based agency Goleman Casting.
“Right now we know we need several hundred extras, so we have a pretty good bit of space to put people into,” Goleman said.
The agency put out a casting call Monday on Facebook asking for background and featured extras. Would-be thespians can email tdatt@yahoo.com with their contact information, close-up and full-body photos, height, weight and clothing sizes, age (if a minor) and dates available for work from now through April 19. Goleman said applicants might not learn anything right away, but that doesn’t mean they’re out of the running for a role.
“If they don’t hear back immediately it doesn’t mean we’re ignoring them. It’s just a process,” she said.
Corey Carter, a production coordinator at Longleaf Studios in Jacksonville, said landing a major film project in Calhoun County has been a long-standing goal for the studio, and the film is a “step in the right direction.” Longleaf Director Pete Conroy helped establish the Northeast Alabama Entertainment Initiative to draw industry professionals to the area, and that effort might be paying off.
“It's super rewarding to see funded productions explore and use our region,” Conroy said Friday. “I can say we've been preparing for this for a good long while now.”
“Everybody is going to make money when a significant shoot is in town,” he said. “But it’s not all about money. I think it’s a giant leap into the 21st century.”
Goleman Casting’s wish list includes “faces with character,” which Goleman said for this film means the square jaws and hard-set features of small town folks from the mid-20th century.
“Those faces that have an older, eclectic look,” she said.
The casting call included some featured roles, including “Elderly Man,” “Homeless Man with One Arm” and “Necking Boyfriend” and “Necking Girlfriend.” (The agency noted a preference for couples with the last two.)
Pay is $9.10 per hour according to the casting call, and days are 12 hours long, Goleman said. Much of that time is spent between takes.
“It’s a ‘hurry up and wait’ game,” she said. “You sit and do nothing for a while, then go shoot part of the scene and then wait again.”
It’s not all hard work, though. Extras get to talk amongst themselves in between takes, and they tend to get close, she said.
“Our background (cast) in the last five years are like family,” Goleman said. “They all know each other.”