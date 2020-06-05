Child falls from moving Jeep in Oxford, firefighters say

An 8-year-old girl was being taken to a Birmingham hospital Friday after she fell out of a Jeep in Oxford.
Oxford fire Chief Gary Sparks said the Jeep was driving behind Publix around noon when it made a turn and the girl fell out of the back seat.
Sparks said firefighters and Oxford Emergency Medical Services treated the girl at the scene before medics drove her to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.
The girl was conscious at the scene, Sparks said, but he did not know the extent of her injuries.
An attempt Friday to reach Oxford police was not immediately successful.