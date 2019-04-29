How does Demetrius Hardy combine his passions of basketball and his job at the YMCA of Calhoun County?
For the third year in a row, he has done so by shooting free throws to raise money for the organization in an annual Free Throw Fundraiser.
Hardy, who serves as sports and aquatics director at the YMCA, will attempt 500 free throws at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Downtown Anniston YMCA gym as a part of the organization’s 2019 Annual Support Campaign.
The event is open to the public, and attendees will be able to play games and learn more about the YMCA. Sponsors can pledge a certain amount for each free throw Hardy makes, or simply make a flat donation.
Hardy, who began his current position at the YMCA in 2016, instituted the Free Throw Fundraiser in 2017 as a part of the Annual Support Campaign, a yearly effort by the organization to raise money and support.
Hardy’s passion for basketball, which he began playing when he was 8 years old and later went on to coach, led him to begin the fundraiser. He hopes the money raised by the YMCA helps give children and families opportunities to discover their own passions.
“We don’t turn anyone away for any reason,” Hardy explained. “The way we are able to do that is through our annual campaign.”
The money raised by the campaign goes to help the YMCA set up scholarships and institute programs in youth sports, summer camps, after school care. The 2018 campaign offered $218,653 in financial assistance for residents of Calhoun County to participate in YMCA Programs.
“Any funds we bring in, they go right back into the community,” Hardy said. “They don’t stay at the YMCA.”
According to Hardy, last year’s Free Throw Fundraiser raised about $500, and his goal is to match that number again.
Hardy, who will shoot the free throws in five separate sets of 100, says he wants to make about 350 shots. In order to reach that goal, he’s spent the last few weeks practicing.
“I’ve been practicing, but probably not as much as I should have,” Hardy joked. “I only made about 69 percent last year, and I was a little upset with myself.”
While the goal of the event is to raise money for the YMCA, Hardy says he also hopes to raise awareness in the community for what the organization hopes to accomplish.
“More so than the funds, we want to make sure everyone knows what we want to do,” Hardy said. “We’re more than a gymnasium. We’re a non-profit first and a gym second.”
To pledge support, interested backers can email Hardy at demetriushardy@ymcacalhoun.org or call YMCA of Calhoun County at 256-238-9622.