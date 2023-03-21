Chamber Ambassadors aid The Right Place efforts

Members of the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors group visited The Right Place on Tuesday morning and did not arrive empty-handed.
The Ambassadors are comprised of “enthusiastic volunteers” to help build membership commitments and raise community awareness of Chamber benefits and activities.
One of those activities is attending ribbon cuttings, such as many of the Ambassadors did in February when The Right Place Safe Drop-In Center formally opened its doors to people needing shelter and company and who want to learn a trade.
The Ambassadors learned about the Care Closet at the center, which provides new and gently used clothing, and were “inspired” to fill that space and began efforts to collect the items to make that vision a reality.
Right Place executive director Lori Floyd, The Anniston Star’s 2023 “Citizen of the Year,” accepted the donation with gratitude.
“You inspired us,” Ambassador Kevin Moyers told Floyd. “And we can always do more. Just call us.”
Floyd said the changing of the seasons always brings a flood of need for clothing.
“This is huge and we are really grateful for anything we get,” Floyd said. “You can see the change of personality when people get to come in and choose their own stuff. This gives them a wide variety of opportunities.”
She added her amazement at the outpouring of support since the facility began operations just a few months ago.
“We have gotten four people into their own homes after being in our program and we have gotten five people into rehab services,” Floyd said. “There have been 146 come through the door since we began in January and they are learning things they didn’t even know they were learning.”
Floyd said shoes also remains a great need for those struggling.
The Right Place is located at 105 W 15th Street in downtown Anniston, and is open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday when contributions can be accepted.
More information about contributing to The Right Stuff and the services it offers can be found at trpalabama.org
Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.