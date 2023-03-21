 Skip to main content
Chamber Ambassadors aid The Right Place efforts

The Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors presented clothing to stock The Right Place’s Care Closet on Tuesday. FROM LEFT: Myranda Smith, Keller Williams Realty; The Right Place Executive Director Lori Floyd; Kayla Peeples, Noble Bank and Trust; Anna Hagood, ServPro; and Kevin Moyers, GY6 Custom Printing LLC.

 By Brian Graves, Star Staff Writer, bgraves@annistonstar.com

Members of the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors group visited The Right Place on Tuesday morning and did not arrive empty-handed.

The Ambassadors are comprised of “enthusiastic volunteers” to help build membership commitments and raise community awareness of Chamber benefits and activities.

