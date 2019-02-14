It’s almost time for every Alabamian to be counted in the upcoming 2020 census, and local officials want to remind everyone that the census affects the well-being of the area, especially the state’s smallest communities.
According to Kim Brown, Cleburne County’s chief financial officer, the county has been gearing up for the official count by matching addresses in the county to make sure everyone is counted.
“It’s extremely important for everyone to participate,” Brown said because census data is how the federal government calculates how much money is allocated to Alabama.
Brown said that, per capita, each Alabamian accounts for $1,567 of federal money from 16 federal assistance programs that distribute funds based on the census data.
Brown said that a census worker visited county offices this week and asked for assistance in recruiting census staff.
Brown said the county is now advertising the recruiting effort on the Cleburne County Commission’s social media accounts.
Brown said that county residents should receive census materials in the mail by May or June in 2020.
Brown said the county has been preparing for the 2020 census since 2017 when Brown and Commissioner Laura Cobb attended a census workshop in Gadsden and were trained to use software and the process for updating Cleburne County addresses.
Brown said that Cleburne County human resource officer Lisa Milinkovich went to follow-up workshops in 2018 for additional census training.
Tanya Maloney, Heflin’s economic developer, said the upcoming census is very important, and not just for securing federal money.
“We are in jeopardy. It is predicted that we will lose a congressional seat. You have to think about the implications of that, we lose representation in Congress,” Maloney said.
“From an economic developer’s perspective, every single day I am on census.gov and I’m utilizing that data that they have collected to market to potential industry and retail development,” said Maloney.
Maloney said that developers scrutinize the census demographics and it’s imperative that the information is as accurate as possible and reflective of what the potential is for development in any particular area.
“I can’t stress how important it is,” Maloney said.
Maloney said that both the city of Heflin and the county have been in discussions on how to market the census to residents to make sure everyone that is capable can fill out the census forms.
Jo Ann Fambrough, Munford’s mayor, said the census is very important.
“We’re a small town. If we can prove that we have more people within our town limits than obviously we get more tax money.”
Fambrough said that the town is getting ready for the census like other area municipalities.
“We had a group of people, local volunteers to do some preliminary work as far as checking our addresses and being sure all the addresses were on the map in our town limits,” Fambrough said.
Fambrough said a new subdivision has been added in Munford and many addresses have been added which had been left off of maps. Those additions will help update Munford’s population figures, she said.
Fambrough said the updated information has already been sent to Washington.