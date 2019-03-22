Firefighters were still working Friday to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a home and possibly killed two cats early Thursday morning in the Choccolocco community, according to Quad Cities volunteer fire chief Van Roberts.
Cathi Thurston, who lived in the house with four other people, said a GoFundMe account had been set up later that day to help cover her expenses.
Thurston said the GoFundMe was started by a parent of one of her students at the Donoho School, where she works as a kindergarten teacher. Within a day, the fundraiser had amassed almost $6,000 in donations.
“It well exceeded what I had ever imagined,” Thurston said.
Roberts said via email that firefighters received a call shortly before midnight Wednesday about a house fire on Hazel Creek Trail.
When firefighters arrived, Roberts said, flames had already fully engulfed the house and up to 90 percent of the roof was on fire. Roberts said it took firefighters nearly four hours to extinguish the fire. Thurston said they lost nearly everything in the fire.
According to Roberts, all of the home’s residents were either woken by the sound of a smoke alarm or the homeowner’s 15-year-old grandson, who worked to help his family members and pets escape.
“If not for working smoke detectors and quick actions of the grandson, the outcome would have been much worse,” Roberts said in the email.
Thurston said one cat was killed and another, who went missing before the fire started, has not been found. Thurston said she is still looking to find the missing cat, whom she calls Toby.
“All of the household things are replaceable,” Thurston said. “I can’t replace him. He was like my baby.”
Roberts said the fire is currently under investigation by investigators with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. An attempt to reach the Sheriff’s Office on Friday morning for additional comment was not immediately successful.