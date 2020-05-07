Car flips in crash on Saks road

This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. if you have difficulty binding your account to this service please call our office at 256-235-9253 or send an email containing your name and phone number to our Online Specialist at customerservice@annistonstar.com.
A wrecked car, resting on its roof, blocked a lane on Saks Road on Thursday afternoon.
The red Toyota Camry lay upside down in the road around 4:30 p.m. while state troopers routed traffic around the car. Anniston police and firefighters also worked at the scene.
Senior Trooper Ryan Key, reached by phone later, said troopers were called to the scene around 3:30 p.m.
Key said the driver, an Anniston woman in her 20s, had been headed north on Saks Road before the crash.
Key said the woman was uninjured.
The car had been removed from the road by around 5 p.m., according to Key.
Anniston Police, Anniston Fire Dept. and the Alabama State Troopers work an accident that left a car on its roof in the middle of Saks Rd. Thursday afternoon. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Photos of an accident on Saks Rd. that left one car upside down.
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
