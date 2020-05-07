You are the owner of this article.
Car flips in crash on Saks road

Anniston police, Anniston firefighters and Alabama State Troopers work an accident that left a car on its roof in the middle of Saks Road on Thursday afternoon.

 (Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star)

A wrecked car, resting on its roof, blocked a lane on Saks Road on Thursday afternoon.

The red Toyota Camry lay upside down in the road around 4:30 p.m. while state troopers routed traffic around the car. Anniston police and firefighters also worked at the scene.

Senior Trooper Ryan Key, reached by phone later, said troopers were called to the scene around 3:30 p.m.

Key said the driver, an Anniston woman in her 20s, had been headed north on Saks Road before the crash.

Key said the woman was uninjured.

The car had been removed from the road by around 5 p.m., according to Key.

Contact Staff Writer Mia Kortright at 256-235-3563.

