Candidates continue to qualify, though many unopposed so far

Dozens of local candidates have qualified to participate in municipal elections next month, and with just a few days left to sign up, many incumbents in Calhoun and Cleburne counties are so far unopposed.
Officials without a race ahead of them as of Friday included Oxford Mayor Alton Craft, Jacksonville Mayor Johnny Smith and Ohatchee Mayor Steve Baswell, as well as several city council members throughout the municipalities.
The deadline to qualify to run for local office is Tuesday. City elections in most municipalities statewide are Aug. 25. Candidates sign up to run with their towns’ city clerk.
The mayoral race in Anniston has become crowded, with Jack Draper running for reelection in competition with David Reddick, the city’s current Ward 2 councilman, and another four contenders: Bob Folsom, Anthony Gregory, Ralph Bradford and Tim Brunson. In Piedmont, Mayor Bill Baker will run against Matt Rogers and Wenford Dean Humphrey; In Heflin, Mayor Rudy Rooks will be opposed by Robby Brown; in Ranburne, current Councilwoman Samantha Smith will run against Rodney Brown, a former councilman, for the mayor’s seat, with current Mayor Chuck Smith leaving the position at the end of his term.
Three of four Anniston Board of Education wards have incumbents running without competition, including the at-large position held by Robert Houston, and wards one, two and four, currently held by Becky Brown, Trudy Munford and Joan Frazier, respectively.
On Friday, only Ohatchee appeared to have no contested positions, though town council Places 1 and 4 had yet to have anyone candidates declare interest.