MOUNT CHEAHA — As Steve Struppa stoked his campfire under Friday’s midday sun at the upper campground at Cheaha State Park, the smoke swirled in the frigid January breeze and disappeared into the bare oaks and pines.
Struppa and his wife, Maria, had driven up Thursday from Mobile and set up their fifth-wheel camper for a weekend change of scenery.
“Living down on the coast like we do, we have plenty of our share of beaches, summer camping and heat. It just feels good to get away,” Struppa said.
Cheaha State Park bustles during the spring, summer and fall with thousands of visitors, but the year’s coldest months tend to find only the hardiest of souls venturing into its campgrounds.
Cheaha State Park Superintendent Renee Raney said winter campers at the park view the adventure of the harsher season as a reset for their emotions and a way to clear their minds. They find tranquility that can’t be had during the active summer season.
“What I run into most often are people that are like me. They enjoy all four seasons immensely and so they want a sample of each one,” Raney said.
This is the fifth time the Struppas have visited Cheaha in three years.
“Sometimes you get lucky and catch a snow flurry — we don’t have weather like that down there like we do up here,” Struppa said.
“One of the camp hosts came by and said there’s a possibility of snow flurries tomorrow,” Struppa said.
Struppa continued to stoke his campfire and reflected on why he enjoys the serene tranquility of the outdoors.
“Peace, quiet, at any point in time you can open the door and catch five or six deer within 20 feet away from you, just minding their own business,” Struppa said.
“I look at Cheaha as a little gem in Alabama that you would normally have to go to Tennessee to see,” said Struppa.
Struppa’s wife said that she loves the views the mountain provides and it reminds her of her childhood.
Next to the Struppas’ campsite three generations of campers sat around their campfire relaxing, telling stories and taking in the silence of the forest.
Mitchell Lavender, who was with his parents, his wife and son, said the time on the mountain is a welcome retreat from the world below.
“We just enjoy what we’re doing right now, just building a fire and hanging out by it, staying warm,” Lavender said.
“Just get away from troubles, being at the house all the time, always something to do there, get away from work for awhile,” Lavender said.
Lavender said he enjoys the campsite when it’s so sparsely populated.
“Right now it’s nice, nobody’s up here, it’s usually packed,” Lavender said.
Lavender said that in 2013 he proposed to his wife, Magen, at Bald Rock, with its spectacular view.
Mitchell’s mother, Elecia, said that the “cold weather does not bother us ... I like it because of no bugs, when you get the right clothing it’s no big deal.”
Elecia was complimentary of the store at the park and said that the staff was friendly and helpful.
Raney said the upper campground where Lavender and his family were staying will be refurbished starting on March 1. Both it and the campgrounds at the 85-year-old park will get a facelift, to include repaving all the roads in the campgrounds, as well as new timbers, gravel and some leveling at the campsites themselves according to Raney.
Raney said that the lower campground is currently being refurbished.
“We’ll be working on both at once but we’ll have portions of the both campgrounds open to the public,” Raney said.
Raney said the “mountain dresses herself very differently in the winter and she does in the spring or summer.”
“Now our waterfalls have waterfalls and icicles are dripping and refreezing and it’s just this incredible metamorphosis of nature.”
Raney said that the leafless, seemingly barren surroundings, and the lack of crowds and numerous activities allow a person to explore themselves from within.
“We can focus on hiking or meditating or pondering, nature journaling, that kind of thing, watching campfires and just letting all the business of the week fade away,” Raney said.