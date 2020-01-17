Calhoun EMA: Saturday storms damaged trees, structures, but caused no serious injuries

First responders and public works agencies responded to more than 100 emergency service calls in Calhoun County in the wake of Saturday’s severe weather, according to a news release by the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency.
“That’s the job of the EMA,” said the agency’s public information officer, Myles Chamblee. “We had representatives from agencies all throughout the county there to coordinate efforts.”
The weekend’s storms resulted in felled trees, snapped utility poles and some residential damage in Calhoun County, but caused no serious injury or death.
Damage occurred across the county, but at a higher concentration in Saks and central Anniston, according to Chamblee.
“Even without a tornado in the area, we had really strong straight-line winds,” Chamblee said “A stronger part of the thunderstorm came through. There were trees and power lines down around the county.”
National Weather Service site assessments of damage to the Saks area determined straight-line wind gusts of about 70 miles per hour swept through the area.
Despite the lack of tornadoes in the county, Chamblee said the damaging straight-line winds could still have been dangerous. He credited residents’ preparation and knowledge of the storm with helping to keep them out of harm’s way.
“It was a good four days out that it was pushed there might be storms,” Chamblee said. “Prepare for the worst and hope for the best. That may sound kind of cliché, but being prepared and being ready is essential in case it does turn for the worst.”
According to Alabama Power, around 7,500 Calhoun County customers were without power in the aftermath of the storm. Power restoration was completed statewide by Tuesday, according to a release by the company.