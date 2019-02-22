Days of rainfall have swollen streams and covered some streets in northeastern Alabama. Some streets and parks were closed on Friday, and first responders helped evacuate some residents of an Oxford neighborhood on Thursday night.
1 of 7
Several days of rainfall contributed to flooding in neighborhoods between Choccolocco Creek and Friendship Road in Oxford on Friday. (Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star)
Several days of rainfall contributed to flooding in neighborhoods between Choccolocco Creek and Friendship Road in Oxford on Friday. (Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star)
Several days of rainfall contributed to flooding in neighborhoods between Choccolocco Creek and Friendship Road in Oxford on Friday. (Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star)
Several days of rainfall contributed to flooding in neighborhoods between Choccolocco Creek and Friendship Road in Oxford on Friday. (Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star)
Several days of rainfall contributed to flooding in neighborhoods between Choccolocco Creek and Friendship Road in Oxford on Friday. (Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star)
Several days of rainfall contributed to flooding in neighborhoods between Choccolocco Creek and Friendship Road in Oxford on Friday. (Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star)
Several days of rainfall contributed to flooding in neighborhoods between Choccolocco Creek and Friendship Road in Oxford on Friday. (Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star)
The Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency reported Thursday afternoon that Iron City Cutoff Road closed. EMA officer Myles Chamblee said the road is still closed and is unsure when it will reopen.
Chamblee said roads near the intersection of U.S. 431 and Post Oak Road in Alexandria closed Friday morning.
Flooding was also reported Thursday at Chosea Springs Road and at Choccolocco Park.
Meteorologist Meredith Wyatt, who works at the National Weather Service’s office in Calera, said driving over flooded roads is risky, because the road could be washed away or water levels could be higher than expected.
“We can’t stress this enough,” Wyatt said. “If you cannot see the road, it’s never a good idea to drive over it.”
On Thursday night, Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies wrote in a Facebook post that they and the Alexandria Fire Department were rescuing a person who had driven their vehicle on Post Oak Road, which was covered in water.
Chamblee also reported flooding Friday morning near Friendship Road and Cheaha Drive in Oxford.
Oxford Fire Chief Gary Sparks said Choccolocco Creek had risen so high that water had begun overflowing around houses on Jerry Avenue, near Friendship Road, by early Friday morning.
Sparks said firefighters went to five homes on Jerry Avenue to see if residents needed help. Firefighters helped residents of three houses evacuate, Sparks said, and the residents of two homes opted to stay in the area.
The National Weather Service also issued a flood warning for portions of the Coosa River in Gadsden and near the Logan Martin Dam.
Wyatt said isolated areas in the southern and northern part of Calhoun County could be affected, but the National Weather Service has heard no reports of flooding from the Coosa.
Contact Staff Writer Amalia Kortright at 256-235-3563.