A visit from state officials next week might lead to more grant money for a Calhoun County park, commissioners said Thursday.
Representatives of the Land and Water Conservation Fund will visit the Calhoun County Sports Complex at the former Woodland Park on Tuesday. They’ll check to be sure that $38,602 from a grant issued by the fund, a program of the National Park Service that gives money to protect national parks, forests and recreational areas, has been well spent, according to county attorney Gloria Floyd.
According to Commissioner J.D. Hess, the representatives should be pleased with updates to the site that include soon-to-be-completed batting cages and an already-opened dog park.
“We’ve brought it back to life,” Hess said after the commission’s Thursday morning meeting.
The commission reopened the park in 2016 after the city of Anniston closed it in 2013, acquiring its 58 acres in a swap for help on some of the city’s long-term projects. By 2017 the renamed sports complex was named an “outstanding park” by the National Softball Association in 2017.
Floyd said once the monitoring visit is complete, the county can apply again for more money from the fund for a second phase of the same project.
Hess said that money can go toward lights and nets for the indoor batting cages. The finished product should have two batting lanes and another to practice pitching. He said he hopes the cages would open within a few months.
During its meeting, the commission also:
— Heard about National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, planned for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Walgreens pharmacies in Anniston and Jacksonville and CVS in Oxford. Iesha Crook, a prevention specialist with the Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention, said the event took in 600 pounds of unused medication last year.
— Approved the purchase of PetPoint Data Management System software from Pethealth, an international company that develops microchips for finding lost pets and software for animal adoption services. Administrator Mark Tyner said the start-up fee was $1,000 with no annual costs.
— Agreed to participate in a post-employment benefits study by Cavanaugh Macdonald Consulting, a pension and healthcare benefits consulting firm in Cobb County, Ga. Tyner said participation would cost $8,500.
— Accepted a lease for $1,534 per month for 36 months that supplies the Sheriff’s Office and jail with printers and copiers. Tyner said there are “many” of those devices in use.
— Held first reading for a special retail alcohol license application from Otter Creek Farmstead and Distillery, located in Ohatchee and incorporated in Etowah County in 2009, according to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board application submitted by the company.
— Approved a resolution declaring that the county is “desirous of construction or improving” of Alexandria-Jacksonville Highway from the intersection of Cedar Springs Road to the city limits of Jacksonville. The resolution already existed, according to engineer Brian Rosenbalm, but needed to be re-approved before ALDOT begins work on the road.