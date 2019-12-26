Calhoun County taxpayers to get extra week after glitches at revenue office

Calhoun County landowners will have an extra week to pay their property taxes, thanks in part to the county’s difficulties with a new computer system.
Revenue Commissioner Karen Roper said county residents will have until Jan. 7 to pay their taxes without a late fee, a change from the usual end-of-year deadline. That’s due to a backlog which Roper blames partly on a holiday break and partly on a switch to new software.
“We’re kind of playing it by ear now,” Roper said.
Every year, Roper’s office sends out tax notices for about 75,000 parcels around the county, the commissioner says. That tax is usually due by the end of the year. It’s not a problem for most homeowners, who fold their taxes into their mortgage payments and let the mortgage company take care of payment. But for homeowners who’ve already paid off a mortgage or who live on inherited property, it’s an important part of the December to-do list.
Roper said the process is moving more slowly this year because the county has switched to new software run by the Pelham-based information technology company Ingenuity.
“They’ve done work for other counties, but never in a county like Calhoun County,” Roper said.
The company, Roper said, is working to adapt its software to one of the county’s revenue quirks. In other counties, volunteer fire departments typically charge a fee to homeowners who live in the fire district. In Calhoun County, the fire district fee is another ad valorem tax, calculated based on the value of the property.
Attempts to reach officials of Ingenuity for comment were unsuccessful Thursday. Roper said the revenue office’s online payment system seemed to be working property, although a different system — the online GIS maps offered by the county — may have been slower to update.
The revenue office was closed earlier this week in the run-up to the Christmas holiday, and Roper said the break was likely also a reason the office was running behind schedule.
More than a dozen people were lined up outside the Revenue Commission office at the county administration building in Anniston on Thursday — not an unusual crowd for the last week of the year.
Alvia Smith of Anniston was in that line. She wasn’t aware of any computer problems but had come by earlier to find the office closed for the holidays.
“I hope there aren’t any problems,” she said.
Roper said taxpayers can mail in their taxes. Any payment postmarked by the deadline will be considered on time, she said.