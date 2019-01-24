Calhoun County residents who received a summons for jury duty this upcoming Monday are excused, according to a Thursday announcement from Circuit Clerk Kim McCarson.
McCarson said parties in some of the civil cases that had been set for trial next Monday decided to settle out of court, and defendants in some of the the scheduled criminal trials pleaded guilty, which caused the cancelation.
For many parties involved in civil or criminal cases, McCarson said, the knowledge that a jury has been summoned solidifies the idea of going to trial.
“It kind of puts a lot more pressure on them to either settle or get ready for trial,” McCarson said. “They know that time is of the essence.”
McCarson said jury duty is canceled about once or twice a year, with Monday’s being the first canceled session of 2019.
McCarson said jury trials initially set for next Monday that were not settled will be scheduled at a later date, and no additional action is needed from those who were excused.