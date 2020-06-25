Calhoun commission approves $467,245 bid to repave Mudd Street

The Calhoun County Commission on Thursday accepted a $467,245.58 bid to repave a portion of Mudd Street near Eastaboga.
The contract was awarded to Good Hope Contracting, based in Cullman.
“We got four good, solid bids on that resurfacing project,” said Brian Rosenbalm, the county engineer. “One of them was ridiculously low and that’s just a blessing to our county.”
Mark Tyner, the county administrator, said the project is fully funded by tax revenue from the gas tax hike approved under the Rebuild Alabama Act early last year.
The act, signed by Gov. Ivey in March 2019, raised the state gasoline and diesel tax by six cents, with subsequent increases of two cents both in October 2020 and October 2021. The tax revenue generated from the increases are distributed to the state, counties and cities for the maintenance or construction of roads and bridges.
Bids for the project were also considered from McCartney Construction, Wiregrass Construction and Midsouth Paving.
In other business, the commission:
— Invoiced nuisances at 6305 Gunter St., Anniston for $376; at 900 W 51st St., Anniston for $326; at 423 E 54th St., Anniston for $3,226; at 11 North Ave., Anniston for $476; and at 427 Russell Ave., Anniston for $326.
— Declared nuisances at 6 Alice St., Alexandria and 416 E 54th St., Anniston.
— Approved a 12-month contract with Diversified Maintenance to provide janitorial services for the county’s Highway Department Complex for $1,072.55 per month.
— Added the following roads into the inventory of the county: Hawk Pass, Raptor Way, Falcon Crest Drive, Peregrine Place, Mountain View Lane and Carnoustie Place.
— Signed an agreement with Sain Associates, a Birmingham-based engineering consultant firm, to provide a traffic signal upgrade design for the intersection at Alabama 202 and North Hunter Street for $23,533. The firm will also evaluate signal phasing and timing.
— Signed an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation for fund reimbursement for the signal upgrades project. The project totals $132,310, with the county funding $26,462 and federal aid funding $105,848.
— Appointed the following people to the Metropolitan Planning Organization Citizens Advisory Committee: Reuben Johnson, Reggie Stewart, Chris Gann, Dennis Reaves, David West, Theodore Smart, Rodney Cox, Tim Huddleston and George Salmon.
— Approved a resolution to apply for a $48,190 grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs under the Violence Against Women Act for the use of the 7th Judicial Circuit Domestic Violence Crime Unit.
— Approved a resolution to apply for a $7,000 grant from the Coosa Valley Resource Conservation and Development Council to purchase and install new playground equipment for Wellborn Park.
— Extended the contract of Michael Bush to serve as assistant county engineer from June 29, 2020 until June 28, 2022.
— Approved a resolution to deem the weapon of a retiree from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office surplus property.