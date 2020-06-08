Bystander, firefighters save 4-year-old, Jacksonville chief tells council

JACKSONVILLE — A quick-thinking bystander and Jacksonville firefighters saved the life of a 4-year-old who nearly died by drowning in the swimming pool at Hampton Inn Sunday, fire Chief Keith Kadle said Monday.
"It could have been a very tragic call, but it has a very happy end to it," Kadle said.
Kadle announced the rescue Monday at the regular meeting of the Jacksonville City Council.
The chief said firefighters were called at 2:51 p.m. Sunday to the Hampton Inn, where the 4-year-old was reportedly unconscious and unresponsive by the pool. Firefighters arrived two minutes after getting the call, Kadle said. He said a bystander was already performing CPR on the child when they arrived.
Kadle said he couldn't release the name of the child, citing privacy laws. He said he didn't know the name of the bystanders, and didn't know whether the bystander was a guest or a member of the hotel staff.
He said the 4-year-old was taken to Children's Hospital in Birmingham and was expected to make a full recovery.
"It took their toll on them," Kadle said of the firefighters who responded to the incident. "For the rest of the day, all they wanted to know was how she was doing. There's a human element to the job."
Mayor Johnny Smith praised the firefighters, noting that he sometimes ribbed them, on visits to the fire station, for seeming not to be very busy.
"They always say,'Just wait till the phone rings,'" he said. "That's what happens when people are here to save lives."
Kadle's announcement came at the end of a long and largely uneventful council meeting. The council spent about 90 minutes in a work session, discussing potential changes to job descriptions for city workers, but took no vote on any of the proposed changes.
The council also voted 5-0 to apply for $513,000 in federal funds for sanitary sewer improvements to various sites around the city. Smith said the city's match for the project would likely be around $60,000. Council members also voted to lease four copiers for the police department.
During the citizens' comment portion of the meeting, council members heard from Mary Springer, a Jacksonville resident and art historian who asked the council to consider moving the Confederate monument from the Public Square and placing it in a museum.
"The question I pose is whether the monument is reflective of the city, or of the citizens of this city," she said.
Council members thanked Springer for speaking, but didn't propose any action. Long-standing monuments have come down in other Alabama cities in the past week, in response to widespread protests over the killing of George Floyd.
Someone vandalized the monument on the Public Square over the weekend, but police think ties to protesters are unlikely, largely because the message spray painted on the monument seemed to be in opposition to Black Lives Matter.
Police Chief Marcus Wood said Monday that police have yet to make an arrest in the case.
After Springer spoke, council members heard from Peter Leavitt, the Jacksonville resident who is sometimes known as "Peter the Patriot" for his habit of standing on the Square in Revolutionary War-era garb.
Leavitt asked the council to consider whether coronavirus-related social distancing restrictions are a violation of civil rights.
"The first eerie clouds of communism have come upon us," said Leavitt, who addressed the council in an 18th-century outfit and a surgical mask. Signs posted at the doors of the Public Safety Complex, where the meeting was held, say masks are mandatory.
Smith closed the meeting with thanks to both police and protesters, noting that the protests on the Square haven't led to any violent clashes.
"I'm thankful that it's going on peacefully," he said.