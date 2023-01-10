Brooke Nelson receives lifetime achievement award

It has been eight-and-a-half years since Brooke Nelson began her oversight of the now 30-year-old Cheaha Challenge. Even after almost a decade of handling the reins, she is still pleasantly surprised at the number of people who volunteer and the amount of support the event receives from the community.
Earlier this week, she got another surprise. Gran Fondo Guide officials honored Nelson with the Lifetime Achievement Award for her outstanding leadership in association with the Guide, which is an online publication for cyclists.
“I had no inkling,” said Nelson, a 64-year-old cyclist, runner and swimmer. “I knew about the other ride directors of Gran Fondo events who had received the award in the past, however, I wasn’t aware of the parameters for qualifying for the award. The first thing that came to my mind after being chosen was that I was humbled as there are so many event directors who are more deserving of recognition, and while I am honored to receive it, I am one person, and I credit my phenomenal team for the magic that is our event.”
The Gran Fondo Guide, (translated means “big ride”) has broad reach and is a go-to source for cyclists who want to participate in cycling events or find out more about events. The Guide appreciates Nelson’s leadership, particularly for the Cheaha Challenge. It has become the only qualifying event in the United States for the Union Cycliste Internationale Gran Fondo World Series in 2023, and has been since 2017.
“The Cheaha Challenge has been named as one of the top 10 Gran Fondos for the past seven to eight years,” Nelson said. “ I’ve been on the board of NEABA since 2014 and ride director from May of 2014 to December of 2021.”
NEABA is the Northeast Alabama Bicycle Association.
“Right now the Cheaha Challenge is ranked as the No. 5 best Gran Fondo in North America,” Nelson said.
Nelson has been a member of the NEABA since 1999.
Under her oversight, the participation in the numbers of riders in the Cheaha Challenge has grown from less than 400 riders to a maximum of 1,400.
She is credited for creating a 126-mile-long Cheaha Challenge’s Ultra Ride, which requires cyclists to tackle an extremely difficult course with almost 14,000 feet of climbing; the Chief Ladiga Cruise, a flat ride on the Ladiga Trail that allows families and children to participate; and a time trial that has been added to the event’s weekend.
Mark Harding, founder of the guide, which is based in the United Kingdom, also credits Nelson for successfully inducting the Cheaha Challenge into the UCI Gran Fondo World Series, the only event in the United States for the Union Cycliste Internationale Gran Fondo World Series in 2023.
“Brooke easily won our annual lifetime achievement award based on her incredible achievements in making the Cheaha Challenge one the most successful cycling events in the United States,” Harding said in an email. “We wish Brooke Nelson and the Nelson family the very best in their new adventures.”
Stuart Lamp, who took over Cheaha Challenge duties from Nelson at the end of 2021, says he hopes to keep the event evolving to help people stay engaged, and he commended the work Nelson has done.
“Every event Brooke has touched always turned into gold, and became a major event,” he said. “I am hopeful that I can fill her shoes as ride director. They are huge shoes to fill, but I am committed to building on the rich tradition she brought with her ideas, vision and hard work.”
