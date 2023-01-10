 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Brooke Nelson receives lifetime achievement award

Brooke Nelson

Brooke Nelson, best known for her skills organizing the Cheaha Challenge, is always on the move as a cyclist. Gran Fondo Guide officials honored Nelson with the Lifetime Achievement Award for her outstanding leadership in association with the Guide, which is an online publication for cyclists.

 Courtesy photo

It has been eight-and-a-half years since Brooke Nelson began her oversight of the now 30-year-old Cheaha Challenge. Even after almost a decade of handling the reins, she is still pleasantly surprised at the number of people who volunteer and the amount of support the event receives from the community.

Earlier this week, she got another surprise. Gran Fondo Guide officials honored Nelson with the Lifetime Achievement Award for her outstanding leadership in association with the Guide, which is an online publication for cyclists.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 