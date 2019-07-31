Incoming Charles R. Drew Middle School sixth-grader Kaneshia Garrett spent the majority of her summer working on arts and crafts, swimming, playing games and going on field trips with her friends at the Boys and Girls Clubs of East Central Alabama.
Kaneshia and nearly 320 kids from Calhoun, Talladega and Randolph counties who were part of the clubs' summer program on Tuesday celebrated the end of the season with a cookout and field day at Norwood Park in Anniston.
After all the fun she’s had, Kaneshia said, it will be hard for her to return to school next week.
“We wish we could stay here forever,” Kaneshia said.
Children line up to slide down a blow up rain tunnel during the Boys and Girls Club annual Kids Day at Norwood Park in Anniston . Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Willie Jeminson with the help of Joshua Burnett and Boys & Girls Club CEO Johnny Byrd cook hot dogs during the Boys and Girls Club annual Kids Day at Norwood Park in Anniston . Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Boys and Girls Clubs director Johnny Byrd said kids at the celebration were given free food and school supplies while enjoying relay races, basketball and kickball games, inflatables and splash pads.
Laurie Sistrunk, the clubs’ operations director, said the summer program has provided the kids with a lot of structure, so the celebration gives them one last chance to let out some extra energy before school starts.
“This is the one time that they can just get out and run wild and have fun,” Sistrunk said.
According to Byrd, the celebration served to celebrate both the end of summer and kick off the club’s after school program.
“It’s kind of our way of saying goodbye to our students who are not with us year-round,” Byrd said. “It also gives us an opportunity to prepare for our students who will be coming to us for the after-school program.”
Sistrunk said the group has given out free school supplies before, but this is the first year children received free backpacks.
“We don’t know all of their circumstances, but it’s part of what we do,” Sistrunk said. “We just want to be able to provide what we can for our children.”
Sistrunk said they’ve tried to find enough backpacks in past years, but always came up short. Because so many local schools have certain requirements for backpacks, Sistrunk said, it’s been difficult to find ones that would be useful for the kids.
“Most of our children that we serve have to have mesh or plastic. We provide the bags that they have to have for their school system,” Sistrunk said. “The drives that I’ve seen lately are just giving out standard bookbags.”
Unlike Kaneshia, incoming Anniston Middle School seventh-grader Serenity Darling looks forward to the beginning of the school year.
Serenity, who is planning to stay involved with the program throughout the school year, said she was glad the celebration gave her more time to spend with some of her peers before saying goodbye.
“I had a great summer program and I’m ready for a lot more,” Darling said.
