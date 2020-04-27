Bolt, longtime leader of Anniston banks, civic efforts dies at 95

Ralph Bolt, an Anniston banker with a long history of work for civic organizations, died last week, friends say. He was 95.
Bolt worked in executive positions in Anniston banks at a time when more banks were local businesses, and friends say he was happy to do the volunteer work that came with the position.
"Ralph was always involved in this thing or that, but you might not know it, because he wasn't one to call attention to himself," said Anniston resident Bill Hagler, a friend of Bolt.
Bolt was born July 4, and grew up in Swagg, a small community in Randolph County. After graduating from high school in 1943, he served in Gen. George S. Patton's 3rd Army in Belgium, France and Germany, according to a biography provided by his family.
He and his wife Betty moved to Anniston in 1951, where Bolt became senior vice president at Anniston National Bank and later president of the Bank of Anniston.
He is perhaps best known locally for his involvement in an array of local nonprofits. He served as president of the Chamber of Commerce in the early 1970s. In the early 1980s he led a $1 million fundraising effort for Forward Calhoun County, a group dedicated to finding new economic opportunities for the county.
Bolt's name appeared often in the pages of The Anniston Star from 1958, when he was part of a campaign to raise money for polio vaccinations, to 2007, when he earned praise for his work with the Knox concert series.
He's rarely quoted, though — perhaps a sign of his reluctance to call attention to himself. He did sometimes speak about the civic role of small banks.
"We like to feel we serve all facets of the community, especially small businesses," Bolt said in a 1980 interview with The Star.
After retiring from local banks, Bolt took a job with A.G. Edwards as an investment banker, friends say. He retired for good at the age of 79.
In retirement, friends say, Bolt stayed active in the Kiwanis Club and other nonprofits. And even in his final years at NHC Place in Anniston, he was a fervent supporter of Auburn football. The school was his alma mater.
Joyce French, a close friend, said her husband Forrest would often pick Bolt up for trips to Auburn games, and in later years the two would watch the games at NHC.
"He loved good jokes," she said of Bolt. "He was always pleasant."
Friends and family will "celebrate Ralph's life at a later date," according to an announcement from Bolt's family.