Police on Monday released the name of a man who was found dead last week behind an Oxford shopping center.
According to Capt. L.G. Owens, the man was 37-year-old Corey Edwin Gossett of Anniston.
Oxford police told The Star last week Gossett’s body was found around 11 a.m. June 11 behind the Kohl’s in the Oxford Exchange by two men planning to fish in a nearby quarry.
Owens said police determined that Gossett had been behind the store since June 7 based on surveillance camera footage.
Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown said authorities believe Gossett died of natural causes. Owens said Gossett’s body was sent to a laboratory at the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy, and police were waiting Monday for the results.