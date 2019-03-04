A local gambling regulatory board could close the last operating bingo parlor in Calhoun County this week.
The Calhoun County Bingo Commission meets Thursday to consider revoking the bingo license for Elks Lodge No. 189 on Noble Street, a long-running charity bingo operation that seems to be violation of a bingo regulation amendment the county’s voters passed last year.
“They’ve done everything right, but they still seem to be in violation of the amendment,” said Alex Ference, chairman of the commission.
Sixty-nine percent of the county’s voters said “yes” in November to a state constitutional amendment that would ban bingo parlors from operating within 1,000 yards of a residence anywhere in Calhoun County.
The amendment was a response to the concerns of residents along White Oak Drive, a private road in rural Ohatchee which was briefly home to Big Hit Bingo, a bingo hall that opened at a private clubhouse and softball complex at the end of the road.
Deputies closed Big Hit the day it opened in 2016, saying the bingo hall never got the business license it needed to operate. More recently site has been a venue for pro wrestling matches and softball games.
Lawmakers approved the local amendment in 2017, but because the 1,000-yard rule required a change to the Alabama Constitution, the matter had to go before the voters before it could take effect. Some of the amendment’s supporters by that time had forgotten about it; others said they were unhappy with its wording; advocates for the amendment said they knew of no other bingo operation that would be affected by the measure.
But the Elks lodge, near the heart of Anniston’s downtown, had been holding regular bingo games for years. The lodge is about 600 feet from Front Street, where a row of homes stands. The group draws crowds of 75 to 100 people three nights a week, lodge officials say, with the proceeds going to food banks and other causes.
At first, lodge officials, Front Street neighbors and even a member of the Bingo Commission said they didn’t think the 1,000-yard rule could be enforced against the lodge – because they didn’t see the lodge as being in a residential area. Front Street is separated from Noble by a railroad and some old warehouses.
In recent weeks, Ference said, someone filed a complaint against the lodge – requiring the commission to take up the question of revoking the lodge’s bingo licence.
“I’m not sure there’s real protection for bingo anywhere in the county under the amendment,” said Roy Bennett, a private investigator who works in Anniston.
In February, Bennett filed a public records request with the city for the lodge’s business license, health inspection reports and other paperwork, according to city documents. He told The Star he’s working for another entity interested in bingo, though he wouldn’t disclose the name of his client.
Bennett said that as now worded, the amendment wouldn’t protect even a bingo hall at McClellan, the former military base that’s now mostly industrial and commercial. There’s no grandfather clause, he said, and building a single home near a bingo hall would likely shut it down.
Barbara Gann, treasurer of the Elks lodge, said lodge members would be at the Bingo Commission’s meeting, though she wasn’t sure how they’d convince the commission not to shut down the bingo game.
“It would have a lot of effect on us,” she said. “That’s where we get our money to give to charity and to give to our students. It’s a crying shame.”