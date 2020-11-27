Black Friday draws crowds to Oxford retail centers

OXFORD — The Quintard Mall was “packed” Friday morning.
At least, Kennith Webb of Wellborn said, it was more crowded than usual.
At least 100 shoppers were out and about at the mall, most wearing masks and walking in pairs or groups. There was plenty of room to stay socially distant.
Those who were scouring the racks for Black Friday deals said they felt safe shopping in public, even through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many said they expected crowds to be heavier.
Oxford police Chief Bill Partridge said the city is known as a retail area in the region, and it appeared crowds in those places were comparable to years past.
At around 5 p.m., there were still hundreds of cars at the Quintard Mall and Oxford exchange.
He said there were extra officers patrolling and extra security cameras at retail areas Friday, but things had gone smoothly.
Webb, who had come to the mall with his wife, son and daughter, said they planned to buy “big ticket” items online, and had only stopped by to get smaller gifts, like items from Bath and Body Works.
Webb’s wife, Chele, said the family had previously lived in Orlando, and crowds were sparse compared to what they’d seen at malls in more populated areas.
Webb was playing with his young daughter, Trinity, as they walked down the corridor. He figured they’d be safe in the mall because it’s usually fairly empty.
“It’s usually dead, if I’m being honest” he said.
Chris and Sylvia Pancake said they had seen the crowds pick up, but everyone appeared to be following health guidelines.
Plus, Sylvia Pancake said, several stores had lines in front of them to limit the number of people who entered.
She said the couple didn’t usually shop on Black Friday, but she wanted to grab a few things from the Hallmark Store.
She said they liked the mall, and it was easier to get in around than the Oxford Exchange. She said she was also glad to see two new stores, Alexander’s Boutique and the Rustic Farmhouse, and hoped more new stores would fill empty spaces in the mall.
Cindy Richards of Talladega, who was shopping with a friend inside Alexander’s boutique, said she felt safer there than at a place like the Galleria in Hoover, where there were likely large crowds.
“I’m not from this county, but I’d like to think there’d be more people than I’ve seen so far,” she said.
Parking lots at the Oxford Exchange, meanwhile, were nearly full around noon.
Dozens of people were looking at items in Best Buy and Target. Like in the mall, most wore masks.
Mike East of Norfolk, Virginia, said he fell “like a kid in a candy store” as he and his family pulled items off the racks on Target’s sporting apparel aisle.
East and his wife, Lorie, both Alabama fans, said it was difficult to find their team’s gear in their home state.
East, whose father recently died due to COVID-19, said he’d come to the home of his mother, Janice East, in Glencoe. He said he’s convinced her to come shopping with him, Lorie and their nephew, Tyler East.
“We’re huge Black Friday shoppers,” he said.
He said they’d been shopping since around 7:30 a.m. and saw a fight almost break out in Kohl’s between an Auburn fan and an Alabama fan.
Lorie East said they felt safe, and were equipped with hand sanitizer and masks. Plus, Mike East said, Black Friday was good for the economy.
“If people aren’t out spending money, the economy won’t be in good shape,” he said.
Sisters Tammy Beecham and Annette Bain of Ohatchee said in Best Buy this year’s Black Friday wasn’t what they expected.
“It seems like they’re not lowering the prices as much,” Beecham’s daughter.
During a normal year, she said, she’d leave a store with two or three carts full.
Bain added that there seemed to be less holiday spirit than in years past. She said she usually saw more Christmas decorations and heard more Christmas music.
Beecham’s daughter, Erica Beecham, and her girlfriend, Kelsey McGowan said shoppers were typically friendlier towards each other than this year.
McGowan said that was likely because of the pandemic.
“You’re not united during a pandemic,” she said. “Sorry, we can't be friends. You’re going to give me cooties.”