Temperatures reaching the low 20s this week are expected to damage plants in northeastern Alabama, according to forecasters and horticulture experts.
A freeze warning was issued early Monday morning by the National Weather Service for Calhoun County. The warning will be in effect from 6 p.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Meteorologist Meredith Wyatt, who works at the weather service’s office in Calera, said temperatures are expected to reach the 20s Monday night, and another freeze warning could be issued if temperatures are similar Tuesday night.
Hayes Jackson, an agent with the with the Calhoun County Extension System who specializes in horticulture, said the overnight freezes will mark a bad start to growing season and said plants will likely be damaged as the result of the weather.
“If it gets below 28 degrees for more than four hours, there’s going to be damage,” Jackson said.
According to Jackson, temperatures under 28 degrees can deform plants, stunt growth and kill tree branches.
While all of his plants will be stored in a greenhouse, J&M Plants owner Jerry Dempsey said, gardeners can take precautions to keep their plants warm at home.
When temperatures fall below freezing, Dempsey said, some plants can be salvaged by covering them with blankets and tarps. However, Dempsey warned against using a tarp alone, because the plastic can reflect or magnify temperatures.
This time, Jackson said, it might not be worth it to cover plants.
“It’s cold to where even covered plants are going to get frozen if we get down to the low-to-mid-20s,” Jackson said.
Typically, Jackson said, he hears complaints about how the weather has affected blue hydrangeas. If flower buds are frozen and killed, Jackson said, they won’t bloom in the spring.
“You miss the whole flower, and that’s why people grow them,” Jackson said.
However, Jackson said, some varieties of blue hydrangeas will bloom after a late freeze, and he encouraged gardeners to grow those.
Over the years, Jackson said, he has seen temperatures and rainfall patterns quickly fluctuate. Jackson said he believes climate change is a factor in the rapid weather changes.
“I’ve noticed over the past several years that our springs come earlier, and we’re getting these late springs,” Jackson said.
Wyatt said temperatures should begin climbing Thursday, and chances of rain will likely increase Friday afternoon.
Wyatt said the low temperatures could cause mild snow flurries and sleet, but not enough to close roads.
Wyatt encouraged locals to check on their plants, make sure their pets are inside and keep faucets dripping to prevent pipes from bursting on Monday and Tuesday nights.