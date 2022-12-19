Arctic blast to bring subfreezing start to winter; snow possible

Winter marks its official arrival Wednesday on the eve of an expected visit from subfreezing temperatures.
And, yes, the word “snow” is in the forecast.
The National Weather Service in Birmingham issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook Monday morning forecasting a “bitterly cold air mass” moving into the Central Alabama area late Thursday night.
Sustained winds of 20 miles per hour or greater are possible with gusts of 35 to 40 miles per hour.
Those winds are expected to cause wind chills to fall below zero early Friday morning into Saturday morning.
There is a slight chance of showers Tuesday and Wednesday with highs reaching between 45 and 53 degrees during the day and lows around 42 degrees at night.
The brunt of the Arctic conditions is forecast to hit the local area Thursday night after a day marked with a 60 percent chance of rain and a high temperature near 57 degrees.
The chance of precipitation increases to 80 percent before 3 a.m. Saturday as temperatures plummet to a low of 17 degrees bringing a “chance of rain or snow,” according to the NWS forecast.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday are all forecast to be sunny days with highs just below the freezing mark and nights remaining in the below freezing zone of between 11 and 20 degrees.
The Anniston public warming station located at The Bridge, behind Anniston First United Methodist Church, 1400 Noble Street, remains open until Monday, Dec. 26. This closing date is tentative and may change if freezing conditions persist.
The subfreezing temperatures also call for cautionary steps to be taken with both home and vehicles. A survey of several sites reports a few common steps universally recommended for both.
When the temperature drops below 32 degrees Fahrenheit, keep a stream of water running in a few faucets to guard against freezing and bursting. To protect plumbing under kitchen and bathroom sinks, leave cabinet doors open to allow warm air to surround the pipes.
The increased use of heaters causes residential fires to be more common in winter. This elevates the value of having working smoke detectors. Check them monthly and replace batteries as needed. Installing a carbon monoxide detector should also be considered to avoid inadvertently trapping toxic gas in the home or apartment.
Vehicle owners should check their vehicle’s fluid levels, tires, wipers, battery, maintain a full gas tank, and keep the doors lubricated with silicone-based lubricants to prevent doors from being frozen stuck.
Those heading out for a long journey are advised to have an emergency kit packed and handy with jumper cables, blanket, Ice scraper, food (non-perishable), tire pressure gauge, tire inflator, gloves, water, first aid kit, tool kit, flashlight and a spare tire.