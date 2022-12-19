 Skip to main content
Arctic blast to bring subfreezing start to winter; snow possible

Severe Cold Dec. 19, 2022

(12/19) DANGEROUSLY COLD: A bitterly cold arctic airmass will sweep across the area on Thursday. We will experience a 30-40 degree temperature drop from Thu. night thru Fri. morning followed by a multi-day period of sub to near freezing temps further amplified by gusty winds. 

 National Weather Service Birmingham

Winter marks its official arrival Wednesday on the eve of an expected visit from subfreezing temperatures.

And, yes, the word “snow” is in the forecast.

