Arctic blast to bring near-record subfreezing start to winter

Single-digit temperatures due Saturday morning

Hard Freeze Warning Dec. 20, 2022
A Hard Freeze Watch has been issued for late Thursday night through Sunday morning. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 5 to 12 degrees will be possible in northern portions of Central Alabama. Temperatures as low as 10 to 15 degrees will be possible in southern portions of Central Alabama.
 National Weather Service Birmingham

Winter marks its official arrival Wednesday on the eve of an expected visit from subfreezing temperatures which could be some of the coldest in decades Saturday, with wind chills falling well below zero.

The word “snow,” which was in the forecast earlier this week, has since been deleted.

Wind Chill Watch Dec. 20, 2022
A Wind Chill Watch has been issued for late Thursday night through Saturday morning for much of Central Alabama. Dangerously cold wind chills will be possible with wind chills between 0 and 10 below. Hypothermia or frostbite could result if adequate precautions are not taken.

