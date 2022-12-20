Arctic blast to bring near-record subfreezing start to winter

Winter marks its official arrival Wednesday on the eve of an expected visit from subfreezing temperatures which could be some of the coldest in decades Saturday, with wind chills falling well below zero.
The word “snow,” which was in the forecast earlier this week, has since been deleted.
The National Weather Service in Birmingham issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook Tuesday morning forecasting a “bitterly cold air mass” moving into the central Alabama area late Thursday night.
That bitter cold is not likely to break any records, but it will come very close.
NWS meteorologist Jim Westland told The Anniston Star Tuesday that Calhoun County will likely see temperatures “drop into the teens and single digits by Friday.”
“This thing is going to blow in here really fast,” Westland said. “It’ll be in the 40s as late as 10 p.m. Thursday evening, then below 20 degrees by Friday morning and it won’t go up much during the day on Friday — staying in the teens and maybe touching 20 degrees. It will then drop into the single digits at around 8 or 9 degrees on Saturday morning.”
“It looks like Saturday will be the coldest day for Calhoun County,” he added. “We are still seeing the low temperatures between 15 to 18 degrees on Monday morning and finally climbing up to the 20s on Tuesday morning.”
Westland said the coldest temperature on record for Calhoun County was 5 degrees below zero on Jan 21, 1956. The coldest temperature recorded in the month of December was 1 degree on Dec. 9, 1912.
“As far as an all-time low record, that’s not likely to happen,” Westland said. “As far as the month of December goes, 8 to 9 degrees would definitely be one of the Top 10 coldest December nights included in 120 years of records.”
NWS statistics show the lowest temperature ever recorded in Alabama was 27 degrees below zero on Jan. 30, 1966, in New Market, just to the north of Huntsville in Madison County.
A wind chill watch was issued Tuesday for late Thursday night through Saturday morning.
A hard freeze watch was simultaneously issued, warning of the long stretch of continuous temperatures in the single digits and teens through Sunday morning.
Today will be partly sunny with a high of 53 degrees during the day and a low of 41 degrees.
A 30 percent chance of rain develops mainly after 1 a.m. Thursday, continuing throughout the day with a high of 54 degrees. The chance of rain increases to 70 percent between 7 p.m. Thursday and 1 a.m. Friday when the projected temperature takes a fast fall to around 15 degrees.
ABC 33/40 meteorologist James Spann says snow flurries are likely over north Alabama after midnight Thursday through early Friday morning, “but meaningful accumulation is not expected.”
“It is a ‘cold air chasing the moisture’ setup which rarely produces any significant accumulation here,” Spann posted on his social media platform. “Strong north winds will dry roads quickly and major travel issues are not expected. But where water is still standing, a few icy spots could develop Friday morning.”
Friday, Saturday and Sunday are all forecast to be sunny days with highs just below the freezing mark and nights remaining in the below freezing zone of between 11 and 20 degrees.
Christmas Day sees temperatures potentially reaching a high of 35 degrees and Monday is forecast to reach a high of 43.
The Anniston public warming station located at The Bridge, behind Anniston First United Methodist Church, 1400 Noble Street, remains open until Monday, Dec. 26. This closing date is tentative and may change if freezing conditions persist.
The subfreezing temperatures also call for cautionary steps to be taken with homes, vehicles, plants and people. A survey of several sources reports some common steps universally recommended for both.
Dr. Tim Lusk, of the Lusk Animal Clinic in Piedmont, said the best thing to do for animals is to bring them inside if possible, or use a doghouse or garage.
“Make sure they have plenty of food and water,” Lusk added.
Another forgotten animal care fact shared on social media concerns starting a car.
Cats and other animals may seek shelter in or under vehicles. It is recommended to knock on the hood before starting a car on chilly mornings or the panic button on the key fob.
Loida Carter, of Mr. Dan’s Plumbing, Heating and Cooling in Oxford, shared some tips on both plumbing and HVAC preparations for the cold weather.
“The most important things you need to know about plumbing during this freeze is to cover and insulate outside hose bibbs; leave a faucet dripping (one on both levels in a two-story home); any and all exposed water lines need to be insulated; make sure vents are open on gas appliances; and make sure vents are open on gas heaters,” Carter said.
Concerning a home’s HVAC systems, Carter said to make sure filters are clean; don’t close other rooms to try and heat rooms individually; and if the thermostat uses batteries, make sure they are changed.
The increased use of heaters causes residential fires to be more common in winter. This elevates the value of having working smoke detectors. Check them monthly and replace batteries as needed. Installing a carbon monoxide detector should also be considered to avoid inadvertently trapping toxic gas in the home or apartment.
Vehicle owners should check their vehicle’s fluid levels, tires, wipers, battery, maintain a full gas tank, and keep the doors lubricated with silicone-based lubricants to prevent doors from being frozen stuck.
Those heading out for a long journey are advised to have an emergency kit packed and handy with jumper cables, blanket, Ice scraper, food (non-perishable), tire pressure gauge, tire inflator, gloves, water, first aid kit, tool kit, flashlight and a spare tire.
Spann offers a reminder that cold waves like this are a serious threat to people with no adequate heating source and to check on the elderly and those who might not have adequate heating.