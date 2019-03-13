An Anniston woman was killed early Wednesday morning when she was hit by a pickup truck just outside of the city, according to state troopers.
A news release from the troopers stated that 32-year old Amyanne Whitney Wood was killed while walking east on Old Birmingham Highway, 1 mile west of Anniston, and pronounced dead at the scene.
The troopers’ news release said she was struck by a 1992 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by 44-year-old John Wesley Mullinax of Anniston at around 1:15 a.m. The truck was also traveling east when it hit her, troopers wrote.
An attempt to reach state troopers Wednesday for more information about the incident was unsuccessful. Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown said he did not have additional details immediately available.
The incident is under investigation by state troopers, according to their release.