The Anniston area is under a slight risk for tornadoes and winds up to 60 miles per hour on Sunday, according to a Friday morning announcement by the National Weather Service.
Meteorologist Jason Davis, who works at the National Weather Service’s office in Calera, said it is possible, but not likely, that tornadoes and high-speed winds could hit Calhoun County between noon and 9 p.m. that day.
Davis said Annison is right on the edge of what the weather service has deemed as the slight risk area and the marginal risk area, and the line could shift.
“We just want to make sure people are keeping an eye on the weather as it gets closer,” Davis said.
Davis said rain and thunderstorms are expected to hit Sunday afternoon, but should move out of Anniston by sunset. If it rains heavily, Davis said, flash floods in isolated areas are also possible.
Because some ground could be saturated from the heavy rain last week, Calhoun County EMA deputy director Greg Militano said it is possible that trees or power lines could fall over, depending on wind speeds and the amount of rainfall Sunday.
According to Davis, a cold front will likely follow the storms.
“Next week, we’ll probably be looking at some of the coolest temperatures since January,” Davis said.