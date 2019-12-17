Anniston to open warming station as storms give way to freeze

Anniston city officials announced today that they’ll open Carver Community Center as a warming station, a response to rapidly falling temperatures in the wake of a round of storms.
The high temperature in the city on Monday was 73, according to the National Weather Service, as the city waited for severe thunderstorms to blow through ahead of a cold front.
Forecasters on Tuesday morning said they expected a low of 29 on Tuesday night.
“It’s not really unusual for this time of year,” said Weather Service forecaster Gary Goggins.
City spokesman Jackson Hodges said the community center would open as a warming center at 5 p.m. Tuesday and remain open through at least 7 a.m. Thursday. Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be served, he said, and warm clothes and bedding will be provided so people won’t need to bring their own.
Hodges said opening a warming station is normal for the city when the temperature drops below freezing. City officials on Tuesday expected cold temperatures both Tuesday and Wednesday night.
“If the situation persists, we’ll stay open longer,” he said.
According to Goggins, the predicted low for Thursday night is 30 degrees.
It’s unclear exactly how many people in Anniston are homeless, but local officials have been increasingly concerned about welfare of the homeless since the closure earlier this year of the Salvation Army men’s shelter on Noble Street.
Last week, the City Council discussed reopening the shuttered Glen Addie Community Center to serve as a warming station or emergency homeless shelter, possibly with offices for local agencies that could help homeless people get back on their feet. That project, city officials said, could be paid for with $330,000 in unspent federal grant money that the city took back from the Anniston Housing Authority.
Council members agreed to take up the Glen Addie proposal as early as this week, though the issue wasn’t on the agenda for Tuesday night’s council meeting.
Hodges said the Carver Center warming station typically draws about two dozen guests on a cold night.