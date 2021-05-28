Anniston Star wins 11 awards in statewide newspaper contest

The Anniston Star won 11 awards, two of them first-place, in the Alabama Press Association’s annual media awards announced Friday.
First-place awards included Best Lifestyle/Family pages for the stories and design of the newspaper’s Life & Arts pages, and Best Sports Feature for sports editor Mark Edwards’ coverage of the University of Alabama football team’s ‘March for Social Justice’ in September.
The awards were announced via news release Friday, drawing on newspapers published in 2020 and judged by members of the South Carolina Press Association.
“We are excited to hear about the awards that we’ve won,” said James Bennett, executive editor of The Star. “We hope it’s a reflection of the good, quality journalism that we pursue every day. The Anniston Star has a strong tradition of excellence. And we know it’s more important than ever to be there for readers in a time of such uncertainty with the pandemic and division in politics.”
Several awards went to the newspaper’s columnists and editorials. Bennett won third place in Best Editorial and Best Commentary for his columns about Tommy Tuberville’s senate race victory and Sen. Del Marsh’s decision not to run for reelection in 2022.
Features editor Lisa Davis took second place in the Best Humorous Column category with her chronicle of a personal descent into stress last summer.
Edwards, sports editor of The Star and now managing editor of The Daily Home, took third place in Best Local Sports Column for his column about the old-but-unforgotten rivalry between Notre Dame and the Crimson Tide football teams.
Also in sports, Joe Medley won a third-place award for Best Sports News In-depth Coverage, writing about the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic’s winter surge on basketball teams and their chances of recovering from canceled games, mismatched teams and low morale.
Photographer and reporter Bill Wilson took a third-place award for Best Photo Essay with “Ghost Highway,” highlighting the abandoned businesses, homes and overgrowth on the roadside of U.S. 11, a stretch of highway forgotten after Interstate 59 was built in the early 1960s.
Coming in second place in Best Spot News was Tim Lockette’s affecting news story about a homeless man who was found dead during an annual count of Anniston’s homeless population.
Lockette had joined officials that morning to cover the count and was with the group when they discovered Fred, a homeless man who died alone in an abandoned house. Lockette reported what he saw and heard as Lori Floyd, director of The Right Place outreach, called 911.
“Her voice was subdued but matter-of-fact, like someone reporting the death of a parent long sick with a terminal disease,” Lockette wrote. “‘He’s deceased,’ she told the operator, as sirens wailed in the background. ‘He’s been here for some time.’”
Lockette also took a third-place award for Best News Feature, telling the story of an Anniston man’s family who learned he had been buried not beside his mother but in the wrong grave. The director of the funeral home was under indictment.
Lockette’s reporting was part of the Star’s second-place Best Local Education Reporting award, given based on three newspapers submitted to judges that covered school closures in the pandemic, graduation fears and students lost in the shuffle between schools and online classwork.
Josephine E. Ayers, publisher and chairman of The Anniston Star, offered her congratulations to the reporters, editors, photographers and page designers who worked to create the newspaper.
“They all deserve congratulations and recognition for their work, particularly in this past year,” Ayers said. “This makes me very proud of The Anniston Star.”
More awards will be announced at the association’s annual summer convention.