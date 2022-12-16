Anniston police get new virtual reality training gear

With virtual reality growing in the digital age, allowing simulated 3-D views of real-life situations, law enforcement agencies are using the technology to redefine training techniques.
Anniston’s police department is now making use of a virtual reality (VR) training simulator as well as new state-of-the-art tasers for all officers in the department. Powered by the company AXON, the VR system allows for officers to go through scenarios they might encounter on the job to better equip the officer with the skills to handle that situation.
For example, imagine if a man is threatening an officer with a knife. The officer draws his firearm and orders him to drop the weapon. The man does so, but then begins to charge the officer without the knife. If the officer shoots, he has to explain to the department, the city, the board and that person’s family why he just shot an unarmed man.
Previous training simulations were carried out on something called a Fire Arms Training Simulator (FATS), but it was deficient in certain areas that the new VR system makes up for, according to Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles.
“Some of the obvious advantages are [trainees] being more familiar with the equipment,” Bowles told the Anniston Star Wednesday.
The older machine required that the officers train using modified weapons, whereas the new technology, used in conjunction with a new style of taser, lets the officers both train on and carry the same taser by using a special cartridge, Bowles explained.
When the VR cartridge is loaded into it, the taser functions only as a training instrument .
The newer tasers also have interchangeable cartridge capabilities that allow the officer to switch from an intermediate to long range cartridges with a flip of the wrist.
With the option to train the officers on their specific weapon, it allows them to become familiar with that weapon before needing it on the job.
Cpl. Cailee Chaffin demonstrated the system for an Anniston Star reporter, and said the new VR system was “easy to use.” Chaffin said she believed the machine would particularly be useful as it allows officers to train with reaction times. The old FATS system did not include a person closing a gap or “rushing” the officers, while the new system does.
“The goal is to get everyone in the department trained on using it and then at least five people, if not more, trained on actually how to work the system,” Bowles said.
He intends to put one machine on day shift and another on night, so that all of the officers in the department have an opportunity to train on it.
Bowles said he also wants to train APD’s recruiting team on the device so that team members can extol its virtues to potential job candidates.
“Young folks nowadays grew up gaming. They grew up on Xbox and Playstation and now that VR has taken over, we have another way to bridge that gap,” Bowles said.
Bowles said he also sees opportunities to educate the community on the types of training officers go through. If people see on the news a negative tactic law enforcement officers use, this tool can help educate the public on scenarios officers have to deal with on a regular basis in real life.
“They don’t understand how fast somebody closes on you that’s trying to come at you with a knife or come at you and not respond to your commands,” Bowles said.
This allows the public to see what a police officer has to do in real time without the department actually having to put that person in danger, Bowles said.
APD instructor Sgt. Justin Hartley said that the system is so new that it is at very limited capacity at the moment. Hartley said he thinks Anniston is one of only five departments in the state to have the system. However, the parent company, AXON, will be adding more programs and scenarios to the device quarterly.
“As AXON puts more scenarios in there, we get those downloaded to our headsets for no charge. They’re going to push those updates out based on community engagement,” Bowles said.
The scenarios are currently reactive to actual situations law enforcement deals with, such as a mass shooting in a public location. AXON builds simulations around infrequent events so that if one occurs, officers are prepared.
“It's better than a memo saying hey, y’all watch out for this, or watch this YouTube video, read this article about this department getting sued.” Bowles said.
“This is just a more realistic way to experience the real world and let them make mistakes in here. I’d much rather them make a mistake in here than to make a mistake out in the world,” he continued.
The VR system is a more economically viable means of training. A single taser cartridge costs the department $40 to fire, meaning that whether for training or not, every pull of the trigger costs the department $40. It adds up quickly, Hartley said.
With the VR, law enforcement can train without firing actual cartridges which saves money for the department in the long run. The VR system costs around $2,000 per VR machine, plus the cost of the new tasers and other related equipment such as a special velcro suit that allows officers to tase the suit wearer without the person being harmed.
The city allocated $200,000 for the department to buy all of the new equipment, to be paid for over time.
“They’re an investment, but any lawsuit you get into, you have to pay out on a lawsuit $200,000 is a drop in the bucket,” Hartley said.
The bigger picture is that it saves lives, Bowles said, and that $200,000 is worth it even if one life is saved.