Anniston police get new virtual reality training gear

Anniston police Cpl. Cailee Chaffin demonstrates the department’s new virtual reality training simulator.

 By Ashley Morrison, Star Staff Writer, ashmorrison1105@gmail.com

With virtual reality growing in the digital age, allowing simulated 3-D views of real-life situations, law enforcement agencies are using the technology to redefine training techniques.

Anniston’s police department is now making use of a virtual reality (VR) training simulator as well as new state-of-the-art tasers for all officers in the department. Powered by the company AXON, the VR system allows for officers to go through scenarios they might encounter on the job to better equip the officer with the skills to handle that situation.

Anniston police Cpl. Cailee Chaffin and Sgt. Justin Hartley, right, demonstrate the department’s new virtual reality training simulator.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.