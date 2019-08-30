A two-car crash this morning on Alabama 21 in Oxford claimed the life of a 10-year-old girl.
Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown said Ramiah Leonard, of Oxford, was pronounced dead at 8:15 a.m. at Regional Medical Center after the Lexus she was riding in was struck.
Earlier, Brown said, Ramiah had been riding in the passenger seat of the Lexus, driven north by her mother, when the car turned left at an intersection near the 2200 block of Alabama 21 and a southbound Jeep hit the passenger side of the car.
Ramiah is the daughter of Eugene Leonard Jr., the senior pastor at the Life Center Church in Anniston.
Oxford City Schools spokesman Roy Bennett said faculty and students at the school Ramiah attended were saddened by the news of her death.
“Her family and classmates are in our thoughts and prayers,” Bennett said.
Bennett said counselors will be available today and next week as Ramiah’s classmates grieve.
An attempt to reach state troopers for additional information was not immediately successful.