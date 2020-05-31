Anniston marchers call for ‘justice, equality and freedom for all’ in wake of George Floyd’s death

Around 50 people gathered at Centennial Memorial Park on Sunday afternoon, some holding signs, many chanting “Justice for all, equality for all,” as they crossed Quintard Avenue.
The group just after noon trailed through downtown Anniston before stopping under the Martin Luther King Jr. Pavilion at Zinn Park and chanting “black lives matter.”
The protest’s organizer, Amber Satcher of Anniston, said the demonstration was held in response to instances of police brutality and racial injustice, most recently the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Floyd died on May 25 during an arrest by Minneapolis police. A video of the incident shows officer Derick Chauvin pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes. Chauvin has since been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
“Everyone already knows what’s going on in the world: police brutality,” Satcher said.
Satcher said she chose for the protest to begin at the park, where memorials bear the names of fallen police officers and members of the military, because they fought for freedom and equality.
“This is what our nation stands for,” she said. “Justice, equality and freedom for all.”
Satcher said she wanted the protest to be peaceful. Police were not present during the gathering, but city manager Steven Folks was nearby.
“Me stealing products from the Gucci store is not helping the cause,” Satcher said. “I really wanted to set a good example, especially for the young generation.”
Satcher said another event was planned at Zinn Park today at 3 p.m.
An Oxford woman who declined to give her name for fear of being targeted said black men had been dying for years at the hands of racist police.
“They should get the same treatment as they give others,” she said. “Fair prosecution.”
She said she worried for her husband and son.
“I shouldn’t fear that my son, when he’s going to the store to get something for me, will not come back,” she said.
Valencia Pass of Anniston, who draped an arm around her son’s shoulders, said she also had him in mind during the protest. She said she brought him because she wanted him to see positive examples of leadership.
“It’s more than just police brutality. My generation right now is coming to take the places of people who are in power,” Pass said. “I want my son to understand he could be one of those leaders.”
Jasmine Heard of Anniston said she wanted to raise awareness for the systematic oppression she and other black people face every day. She said it felt empowering to speak out against police brutality.
“A lot of black people, as we know, have been experiencing injustice, and we’re tired,” Heard said.
Xavier Vinson,11, holds up a sign at Centennial Park.
Sunnie Cotton sings at Centennial Park.
Zmyia Pass,8, holds up a sign at Centennial Park.
Xavier Vinson,11, holds up a sign at Centennial Park.
Sunnie Cotton sings at Centennial Park.
Zmyia Pass,8, holds up a sign at Centennial Park.
