Anniston library now loaning tools, cameras and more

Best things to check out at the library: A bestselling book, an Oscar-worthy film, a karaoke machine.
Or maybe one’s tastes run toward the practical, like a post-hole digger, a metal detector or — coming soon — a 22-foot ladder that collapses small enough to transport by car. For families with dementia patients, a lifelike robot cat that purrs and meows when it’s held and pet, or a CD of familiar sing-along songs and art supplies. Filmmakers can rent cameras and a green-screen kit — used in creating special effects — complete with lighting. Archivists may want to borrow one of the two VHS-to-DVD conversion machines.
It’s all part of the new “library of things” program, allowing library members to check out anything from musical instruments to sewing kits, video game consoles or camping gear, just as they would borrow a book.
The program only started Thursday, but one of the conversion units is already on a two-week loan, according to Teresa Kiser, the library’s director. She expects that more of the catalogue will be checked out as locals learn of the program.
“We’re hoping to cater to people who might want to use something once and don’t think they’ll ever need it again, or people who want to try something before they buy one themselves,” Kiser said, standing just outside the library’s thing storage room Monday.
The library has spent about $12,000 on its current catalogue of things, using money from a federal grant administered by the state. Kiser said the library received $20,000 through a Library Services and Technology Act grant, along with a $5,000 match from the library itself, paid for by Friends of the Library. The rest of the money will be budgeted to buy more stuff, replace items that might wear out and to purchase duplicates of popular things, if demand is high.
“We have so much more to go,” Kiser said.
Loans last two weeks. Borrowed things have to be returned to the library at the end of the two weeks, and can be checked back out if no one else has reserved them.
Kiser said members will have to pay a deposit when borrowing some items. The amount of the deposit is based on the price of the item borrowed, paid with cash or credit card. The deposit is returned when the item is checked back in. Depending on the length of time the borrower has been a library member, the deposit may be discounted or free. After five years as a member in good standing, no deposits are required.
According to Beth Cason, head of adult services and cataloguing, each item comes with a carrying case to keep it safe — excluding some tools, like a hand dolly and a set of pruning shears on a telescoping pole — and a list of accessories, like lights and bulbs with the green screen kit. There’s enough to fill a big walk-in closet now, something Cason and Kiser joked about.
“A lot of time, it’s a matter of space,” Cason said. “That’s why we don’t have a kayak.”
“I had said we could hang it over your desk,” Kiser quipped.
Visit publiclibrary.cc/things for a full list of things in the catalog, including their deposit prices (click the items’ names for more information).