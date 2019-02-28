Volunteers with the Anniston Kiwanis Club are gearing up for the club’s annual Pancake Day, where they plan to raise thousands of dollars to help local children.
Pancake Day is set for Saturday, March 23, from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Anniston Meeting Center at Noble and 17th streets. This year, Pancake Day chairman Steve Taylor said, volunteers are preparing to serve about 15,000 pancakes and 9,000 sausages.
Taylor said tickets cost $5 if purchased in advance from any Kiwanis Club member, by calling 256-403-5217 or online at annistonkiwanis.com and $6 at the door, and patrons can take their meals to go. Typically, Taylor said, between 4,000 and 6,000 people are served.
Pancake Day publicity chairman Bill Hagler said the breakfast serves as a social event for many, and helps visitors reconnect with people they know while making new friends.
“Everybody is having a good time,” Hagler said. “You don’t see anybody frowning.”
According to Taylor, last year’s Pancake Day raised a little over $60,000. Taylor said portions of the money were donated to 19 Calhoun County nonprofits through the Young Child Priority One program.
Anniston Kiwanis Club treasurer Scott Burleson said nonprofits can apply to receive funds after Pancake Day, and club members are planning to award the money in the summer.
Burleson said another portion of the money was put toward taking about 150 kids from kindergarten to sixth grade on a back-to-school shopping trip. According to Burleson, each student was given about $175 to spend.
Often, Taylor said, the new items give the students a much-needed confidence boost.
“They give a kid a sense of self-worth and makes them proud to show what they’ve got,” Taylor said.
Hagler said taking the kids shopping gives volunteers a firsthand look at what the Kiwanis Club is about.
“You see these children, and some have never had any new clothing in their lives,” Hagler said.
Taylor said the funds also go toward providing college scholarships each year to two or three Key Club members at local high schools. Burleson said the scholarships range between $500 and $2,000.
Burleson said the kids who benefit from the club’s projects learn about leadership and civic engagement, while also receiving the message that members of the community care about them.
“It shows that people care about them in the community and it also shows them what they should do in the community when they grow up,” Burleson said.
Burleson said the Anniston Kiwanis Club started the back-to-school project in 1983, and started Pancake Day in 1987 when they saw that other Kiwanis Clubs were hosting similar events.
“It became popular, and we needed to find a way to fund it,” Burleson said of the back-to-school shopping project. “(The event’s) gotten so big that we can do all the things now.”
Taylor said about 150 volunteers work from the prior evening to the end of the event, and organizing Pancake Day involves an extensive amount of planning.
“Each year, we do a lot of meetings prior to get ready for this,” Taylor said. “We’ve pretty much got this down to a science.”
Burleson extended an invitation to new volunteers at the event.
“We’d love to have anyone who wants to volunteer at Pancake Day come and work with our club,” Burleson said. “We’ll be glad to put you to work.”
Taylor said the Kiwanis Club also raises money during Pancake Day through selling advertisements, and businesses can buy ads until two weeks prior to the event.