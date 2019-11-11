Family members lay roses at the Fallen Commrade display in honor of lost family members. The 29th annual Veteran's Day Ceremony was held Monday at Centennial Memorial Park in downtown Anniston. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
A member of the Young Marines salute as they conduct the Fallen Commrade ceremony. The 29th annual Veteran's Day Ceremony was held Monday at Centennial Memorial Park in downtown Anniston. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
A member of the Young Marines places the dog tags as they conduct the Fallen Commrade ceremony. The 29th annual Veteran's Day Ceremony was held Monday at Centennial Memorial Park in downtown Anniston. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
A member of the Young Marines places the boots as they conduct the Fallen Commrade ceremony. The 29th annual Veteran's Day Ceremony was held Monday at Centennial Memorial Park in downtown Anniston. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
The Young Marines conduct the Fallen Commrade ceremony. The 29th annual Veteran's Day Ceremony was held Monday at Centennial Memorial Park in downtown Anniston. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Eli Henderson pumps his fist as the Marines are recognized. The 29th annual Veteran's Day Ceremony was held Monday at Centennial Memorial Park in downtown Anniston. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Folks look over the thousands of names on the walls at the park. The 29th annual Veteran's Day Ceremony was held Monday at Centennial Memorial Park in downtown Anniston. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
Gary Chumbler talks about the names on the wall with his grandson Mason Chumbler. The 29th annual Veteran's Day Ceremony was held Monday at Centennial Memorial Park in downtown Anniston. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)
A slideshow of images from the 29th annual Veteran's Day Ceremony Monday at Centennial Memorial Park in downtown Anniston.
People filed past the gear, placed during a Fallen Comrade Ceremony at the city’s annual Veterans Day observance, dropping flowers for fallen family, friends, classmates and loved ones. Butner placed one apiece for his uncle, grandfather and father, who died just seven months after Michael was born while stationed at Fort Benning in Georgia.
“Family is everything to me,” Butner is. “This is very special to me. I have a lot of heart for them even though most of my family members that served have died.”
About 100 people gathered with 17 military veterans in Heflin for an annual breakfast to honor military service.
Butner was one of hundreds in attendance at a ceremony at the park Monday morning. Veterans with patch-filled vests and jackets mingled with local leaders and law enforcement officers to celebrate members and veterans of the U.S. military. Speakers recognized local veterans and officials, and singers Steve Chappell and Ryan Robertson celebrated with several patriotic tunes.
Chappell, who made an almost seven-hour overnight drive to Anniston after performing in Ocala, Fla., on Sunday night, said he had lost veteran family members.
“Some of you may think this is just a job to me, but it’s not,” Chappell said before singing "Where the Stars and Stripes and the Eagle Fly.”
Robertson sang and played keyboard on a medley of theme songs for each branch of the military, giving time for former members of each to stand and be recognized.
After all able veterans were asked to stand along the memorial walls in the park for photos and greetings, the ceremony was dismissed, allowing attendees to head downtown for the Veterans Day parade.
Fire trucks, motorcycles, Boy Scouts and classic and contemporary cars led a trip down Noble Street, with onlookers waving miniature versions of the red, white and blue American flag.
Marching bands from Anniston and White Plains high schools provided the soundtrack and rhythm for the steppers and drivers.
Anniston Mayor Jack Draper, who attended the ceremony, said he is glad the city can play a part in recognizing the rich local military history in the area. Anniston Army Depot is the area’s largest employer, and Fort McClellan was an important military center from its 1917 opening to its closure in 1999.
“Veterans and the military are such an important part of our area’s history,” Draper said. “While this is a special day where we honor them, let’s thank them every day.”