Anniston, Heflin to hold St. Patrick’s events for man and beast

Both Anniston and Heflin will host Irish-themed 5K “color” walks and runs on March 19 to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
Heflin Main Street is hosting the annual Strides of March 5K color run in Heflin that will begin at 8 a.m., followed by the beloved St. Pawtrick’s Day pet parade at 11 a.m.
A fun run will begin after the 5K. Participants in both events are encouraged to dress themselves and their pets in Irish garb. The pet parade will include a blessing of the pets by pastor Joy Morgan from the Heflin First United Methodist Church. Prizes will be awarded in the categories of smallest pet, largest pet, most unique pet and best dressed. The race will begin in front of Heflin City Hall.
During a color run there are several stations where volunteers pelt runners and walkers with colorful powder. The powder typically sticks to the participant’s face, arms, legs and clothes and adds a whimsical touch to the event.
To register online:
Tammy Perry, Heflin’s economic developer, urges everyone to come out.
“Join us for our favorite parade of the year. Bring your fur babies for their moment to shine as we parade them in their Irish finest garb down the streets of Heflin,” Perry said.
In years past the parade has seen many species of pets, including cats, dogs, goats, birds and reptiles.
Registration for the pet parade begins at 10 a.m.
In Anniston, the Shamrockin’ 5K Color Run & Walk will begin at 9 a.m. March 19 and participants are urged to also dress in Irish-themed attire. The event is sponsored by Main Street Anniston.
The first 50 registrants will receive an event T-shirt and swag bag. The race will start at Zinn Park on West 14th Street in Anniston.
For more information call Karla Eden at: 256-371-3711, to volunteer text Christa Morphis at 256-283-7125.
To register for the event:
Jackson Hodges, Main Street Anniston director, said the event will be a blast for both runners and walkers.
“Participants are invited to dress for the occasion if they’d like, whether green for St. Patrick’s day, all white to really catch the color or something fun and vibrant,” Hodges said.
After the Shamrockin’ 5K there will be an after party and award presentation at Coldwater Mountain Brewpub from 11 a.m. until noon.