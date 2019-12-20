Anniston finance director takes job in Georgia, leaves February

Anniston finance director Cory Salley will leave his post at the end of February for the same role in Peachtree Corners, Ga., he confirmed Friday.
Salley will be only the sixth employee of the city, which incorporated in Gwinnett County in 2012. Almost all city services, like police, fire and public works, are contracted out to third-party companies. The city has a population nearing 50,000, but a budget around only $13 million — just a hair more than a fourth of Anniston’s $40 million annual budget. He’ll join former Anniston city manager Brian Johnson, who took on the same position in Peachtree Corners in 2016.
“I think it’ll be a different set of challenges,” Salley said “I’m going to miss Anniston, though. And I’m not just saying that — Anniston’s been good to me and my family.”
Johnson hired Salley out of grad school, he said, when Johnson was city manager in Garden City, Ga. That lasted five years, before Johnson came to Anniston, where Salley eventually followed. Now, Johnson said, he was glad to have a chance to hire Salley once more. He heaped praise on Salley on Friday.
“I like to surround myself with people who are smarter than me, and in the finance sphere, he’s definitely that,” Johnson said by phone. “When you find somebody you know is very good in their job, you do everything you can to get them to work with you.”
Steven Folks, current city manager, said Anniston will miss its finance director, but he’s sure the city will move forward without a hitch.
“He’s left us in a good position, and he’s said that if we need him, he’s just a phone call away,” Folks said.
The city has already posted about the finance director position on its website; the salary ranges from $64,000 to $107,000, with responsibilities that include supervising, coordinating and managing all the finance department’s activities.
“We’re just looking for somebody to carry along with the spectacular job Cory has done,” Folks said.
Salley said he’d like to see his successor arrive with a wealth of experience. His lengthy notice — about two months in advance — will allow time for him to train a new director, if the city can find one soon.
“Anniston has a lot — a lot of funds, a lot of pieces to the accounting puzzle,” he said. “We need someone with quite a bit of experience, managing a budget this size.”
Salley said again that he’d miss the city. He, his wife, Ginny, and their five children have made a home here, between church and school and their work lives.
He’d miss Folks, he said, and the rest of the department heads.
“We have a committed set of employees here,” Salley said, “doing the best we can for the citizens of Anniston.”