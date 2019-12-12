Anniston councilman sentenced to probation for ethics crimes

BIRMINGHAM — A Jefferson County judge sentenced Anniston City Councilman Ben Little to two years of probation Thursday, following Little’s conviction on two misdemeanor ethics charges.
A jury in October found Little guilty of recklessly voting on a matter in which he had a conflict of interest, a charge that stemmed from Little’s 2017 vote to block city-ordered cleanup at his Leighton Avenue home and at the church where Little is pastor.
The conviction won’t cost Little his seat on the council, something that could have been possible if Little faced an extended jail sentence.
“He held himself above the law,” prosecutor Scott Lloyd said after the sentence.
Little declined comment immediately after the verdict. His lawyer, Donald Stewart, declined comment when asked to confirm that Little would remain on the council.
“You’re a dog after a bone, aren’t you?” Stewart said.
With 2 years probation on ethics charge, Ben Little will be able to attend council meetings and will remain on council. Little had no comment after verdict. pic.twitter.com/Z6V0bSWFd8— Tim Lockette (@TLockette_Star) December 12, 2019
Jail time is rare in ethics cases. State law automatically disqualifies a councilman from office if the councilman misses council meetings for 90 days. Each of Little’s convictions could have led to a maximum one-year jail sentence.
Lloyd, the prosecutor, asked Judge Clyde Jones for a 90-day sentence.
“This is a crime in which the defendant has shown no remorse for his conduct,” Lloyd said.
Since the verdict, Little has claimed that Mayor Jack Draper and other defendants lied on the witness stand in his court case, a charge those witnesses deny.
Stewart cited Little’s long military record — he’s a retired soldier — and his efforts to bring development to western Anniston as reasons the councilman didn’t belong in jail. He said the amount of money at stake in a city-ordered cleanup of Little’s property was easily less than $1,000.
“I point out to the court that Guy Hunt took far more than this and didn’t get jail time,” Stewart said.
Both sides mentioned the guilty plea by an Oxford man who, shortly after Little’s conviction, stated on Facebook that someone should put a “well-placed round” behind Little’s ear.
Lloyd, the prosecutor, reported that post to law enforcement and the man later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor harassment charge and publicly apologized to Little.
Stewart noted that Little was was magnanimous in his approach to the threat, not objecting to a plea deal that allowed the man to keep his job.
“In an effort to heal the community in which we live, he was willing to allow that man to apologize to him,” Stewart said.
Lloyd said the incident showed a need for real punishment for Little’s misdemeanor.
The sentence “needs to be something substantial enough that the public can know Mr. Little is held accountable for his acts, so vigilante justice can be averted.”
Jones gave Little a suspended one-year sentence with two years’ probation, which means he would face jail time if he violates the conditions of that probation.
Little originally faced felony ethics charges — charges based on the notion that Little intentionally voted on a matter in which he had a conflict. A felony conviction would have removed Little from office and could have meant time in state prison.
Jurors instead chose a lesser charge of recklessly voting.
“The court accepts what the jury found,” Jones said before handing down the sentence. “Whether the jury was right or wrong, that’s what the jury found.”