Anniston council to revisit Noland donation idea Tuesday

The Anniston City Council on Tuesday will again take up the question of whether to accept the donation of an 85-bed nursing home building on Leighton Avenue from its current owner, Noland Health Services.
The council won’t be voting on what to do with the building once it’s in the city’s hands — even though a trio of local nonprofits hopes to turn it into a homeless shelter.
“I feel like there needs to be more input from the public on its use,” said Councilwoman Millie Harris.
The council’s Tuesday agenda includes a two-page resolution to “authorize, ratify and confirm” an offer by Noland Health to donate a building at 500 Leighton Ave., once known as Beckwood Manor, that has been used for years as a nursing home.
Noland is set to move its nursing home patients into a new building. Three local nonprofits — United Way, Interfaith Ministries and the Right Place — have proposed turning the building into a shelter that would house roughly 40 homeless people and provide them support services such as mental health care or job placement. The nonprofits got a $300,000 state grant last year to open just such a facility.
That plan ran into stiff opposition at a council meeting earlier this month, with neighbors saying the proposed homeless shelter could create a panhandling problem in the neighborhood or increase pedestrian traffic across busy Quintard Avenue.
A motion to accept the building failed at the council’s Feb. 4 meeting, for lack of a second. Advocates for the homeless shelter proposal said they’d work to make their case to the public before bringing the shelter idea back to the council again.
“We have a plan,” said United Way director Shannon Jenkins. “We have the funds. We just need the space.”
Jenkins sat out the Feb. 4 meeting, as did representatives of the other two nonprofits involved in the shelter plan — a move the group now says was a mistake. United Way earlier this month released a “frequently asked questions” page to address concerns that came up on Feb. 4. Sex offenders won’t be allowed to stay at the shelter, the FAQ says. No fees will be charged for an overnight stay. There will be on-site security personnel, the FAQ says.
City Councilman Ben Little remains unconvinced.
“That building needs to be torn down,” Little said.
Little is the councilman for Ward 3, where the Noland facility is located, and he has criticized the nonprofits for not consulting him in the planning for the proposed shelter. He said the council has yet to do a walkthrough of the building to see whether it’s in good shape.
In a Monday interview, he said he believed a profit motive was in some way behind the Noland proposal, though he said he wasn’t sure who would actually profit from the deal.
“I don’t know who’s getting paid, but somebody’s getting paid,” he said.
Mayor Jack Draper said the profit-motive claim was absurd.
“That just sounds crazy to me,” Draper said. The building is being offered for free, he said, and the proposed homeless shelter would be run by nonprofits.
Draper said that if the city accepts the building Tuesday, the council will decide on its use in a future meeting. He said he didn’t know when that meeting would be held.