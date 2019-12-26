Anniston city staff plan community meetings in each ward

Anniston’s city manager and members of his staff plan to meet with residents of each of the city’s four council wards in a series of public meetings beginning in January.
City Manager Steven Folks wants to make community meetings a regular event, said Jackson Hodges, spokesman for the city.
“It’s something we want to start doing on a monthly basis,” Hodges said. “We figure the start of the new year will be a good time to do that.”
The first four meetings will be held in January and February:
— Jan. 9 at 5:30 p.m. at the Anniston Aquatic & Fitness Center (Ward 1)
— Jan. 30 at 5:30 p.m. at South Highland Community Center (Ward 3)
— Feb. 6 at 5:30 p.m. at Norwood Hodges Community Center. (Ward 4)
— Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m. at Carver Community Center (Ward 2)
Hodges said city officials hope to hold similar ward meetings monthly after the first four meetings.
“We’ll kind of let the community lead the discussion,” Hodges said.