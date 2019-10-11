Jefferson County officials were investigating Friday after an Anniston child died the day before after a head injury at the hospital Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham.
Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said hospital staff told him 4-year-old Noa Vera was in the hospital’s dental clinic on Oct. 2 when he suffered a fall involving a wagon and injured his head.
Yates said the boy was taken to the hospital’s emergency room, and later admitted to the hospital, then the intensive care unit, where he died Thursday.
Yates said Noa’s body is set to undergo an autopsy today at the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office in Birmingham.
An attempt today to reach Children’s Hospital for additional comment was not immediately successful.