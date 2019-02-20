Community stakeholders met Wednesday afternoon with a representative of U.S. Sen. Doug Jones’ office at Anniston City Hall to discuss ways to combat what they described as the growing problem of homelessness in the area.
Anniston City Councilman David Reddick described the hour-long meeting as a brainstorming session. More than a dozen people attended the meeting, which included Jones’ regional director, Jose Perry, as well as city officials, nonprofit leaders, faith leaders and business owners.
“We’re trying to address every aspect of the homeless people on the street with addictions, to veterans’ housing, to permanent housing of people who currently live in our Anniston Housing Authority housing,” Reddick said. “From the street corner to home-ownership is our focus.”
Mayor Jack Draper said a similar meeting was held late last year to address local issues with homelessness. However, he said, the closing of the Salvation Army shelter last month escalated those issues into an emergency situation.
“We do have good nonprofits out there like the Right Place, like Interfaith Ministries. You’ve got churches that are stepping up to the plate,” Draper said. “But a void is there because of the closing of the Salvation Army.”
During the meeting, Perry said the city has everything it needs to effectively solve its homelessness problem, but all sectors of the community need to be involved.
“They know what the issues are, or what the issue is. They have the answers,” Perry said. “They need to work with the city to develop a workable plan to address it.”
Maudine Holloway, who heads the nonprofit Community Enabler, pushed for shelters that are comfortable for homeless people.
“If we’re going to get a place for the homeless, let’s make it a place that we would live,” Holloway said.
For any initiatives to work, Perry said, the city should at least provide a “legal structure” to the community’s efforts.
“The nonprofits can actually receive grant funds to do what they have to do,” Perry said. “The city could receive an increase in CDBG funds or through some other entities.”
Perry noted that there were some issues with the city’s zoning code, and urged officials to amend it.
Draper said a zoning ordinance passed in 2016, which determines the proper places for different types of buildings, does not address the circumstances the city faces today.
Between Wednesday and the next meeting, Draper said, the city will look into ways it can legally act on an emergency basis.
“Amending the zoning ordinance is a process, and one that is not done quickly,” Draper said. “What we need to figure out is how, on an emergency basis within the existing framework, we can help with the immediate needs created by the departure of the Salvation Army.”
The next meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. March 20. Reddick extended an invitation to the community to attend.
“We want to hear from everybody in the community… to hear what everybody is doing,” Reddick said. “We want to take all of it and make one program with several legs or several arms and let everybody play a part.”