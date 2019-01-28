Donald Futrelle’s long, unplanned vacation came to an end Monday morning, but that didn’t bother him one bit.
“I got the call this morning,” said Futrelle, who works for Leidos, a contractor with the Department of Homeland Security. “I’m ready to go back.”
Futrelle was among the hundreds of thousands of workers nationwide who were back on the job Monday, as the partial shutdown of the federal government came to an end. Homeland Security and several other agencies had been shuttered since Dec. 22 as President Donald Trump and Congress remained at a standoff over funding for Trump’s proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall.
That impasse ended over the weekend with an agreement to fund the government into February, without any wall money.
At the Center for Domestic Preparedness, a Homeland Security school in Anniston that trains first responders in disaster preparedness, there were some signs of life. Security guards were visible at guard shacks, though there were few cars parked at the registration area for new classes.
CDP spokesman John Van Winkle said the 90 direct federal employees at the center were back at work Monday, though he said he didn’t know how many of the center’s 900-plus contract workers were working as the week began.
The center’s Christmas decorations, put up before the shutdown began, were still up Monday, Van Winkle said. Classes have not yet begun, but workers are gearing up for 218 students to arrive on Sunday and begin work Feb. 4, he said.
Throughout the shutdown, contractors were tight-lipped about the potential effects on their employees, though there’s no guarantee they’ll get back pay – something federal employees typically get at the end of a shutdown.
Futrelle said he and his coworkers used vacation days to cover the gap. Leidos, he said, agreed to advance workers vacation time if they didn’t have enough to cover the gap.
Futrelle is a live-agent instructor – someone who teaches people to put on chemical protective gear and then clean up chemical weapons or other toxins. Trainees at CDP use actual toxins in that training, in an airtight facility; Futrelle said he’s been in the facility about 300 times.
Futrelle said he spent the month on projects around the house, to the point that his wife was ready to see him go.
“She said, ‘Just don’t touch anything else in the house,’” Futrelle said.
Tim Johnson of Jacksonville welcomed the end of the shutdown, though he said it didn’t cause him as much trouble as he expected. Johnson owns Cooter Brown’s Rib Shack, a Jacksonville restaurant that frequently hosts large groups of CDP trainees.
“We’ve really been pretty busy,” Johnson said. He said he saw an plenty of business from the county high school basketball tournament, held at nearby Pete Mathews Coliseum. The tournament is a yearly event, but this year was unusually busy, he said.
As the shutdown wore on into its second month, local leaders began to fret about a cascading impact on unpaid federal workers. Churches gave thousands of dollars to the Jacksonville Christian Outreach Center to supply furloughed workers with groceries. Organizers on Friday said they’d helped 15 families.
Leaders of the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce sat down Thursday to organize an informational session for furloughed workers, a kind of reverse job fair where workers could get in touch with agencies willing to offer them help.
Those agencies went ahead with their plan Monday, setting up tables at the Anniston Meeting Center and waiting for federal workers who still had questions about the shutdown. In the first hour, they had about half a dozen visitors, including Futrelle.
Chamber spokesman Joseph Duke said there was a reason to move forward with the event. The current agreement funds the government for only three weeks. Federal workers may need help again in February, he said.
“Hopefully this will not be needed at all,” he said.