Anniston’s animal control budget may soon be overrun by the cost to house strays in a Calhoun County facility.
The city contracted with the Calhoun County Animal Control Center when the center reopened in April. Anniston was to pay $4,000 per month to house stray dogs and cats at the center, previously operated by Cheaha Regional Humane Society, a group whose contract with the county had been terminated the prior month. The city set aside $50,000 for animal control in this year’s budget, expecting to continue from an initial six-month contract.
There’s a problem, though: The city is sending more animals to the shelter than either Anniston or the county expected. With more animals comes a higher cost, one that city leaders said Tuesday night that they’re not sure Anniston can afford.
Police Sgt. Michael Webb, the city’s animal control officer, told the City Council on Tuesday that the fee had been $100 per animal, but it’s being raised to $150 per animal.
“We can’t afford this,” City Manager Steven Folks said Tuesday. “We may not be able to pick up cats anymore.”
County Administrator Mark Tyner said Wednesday that the contract, which ends this month, was based on housing about 40 stray dogs and cats per month from Anniston, but the actual number, on average, has been around 80 per month.
“Since that time, over the last five months, Anniston’s bringing in 43 percent of every animal that we have in the facility,” Tyner said.
Unincorporated Calhoun County accounts for 39 percent of the animals, Tyner said, while Piedmont accounts for 14 percent, Weaver for 3 percent and Ohatchee less than 1 percent.
Alabama law states that cities with populations under 5,000 can use county animal control facilities free of charge, but bigger cities have to either build their own pound, find an impounding service to work with or contract with the county and pay a pro rata share, Tyner said, a rate commensurate with their overall usage.
The facility’s budget is $300,000 per year, Tyner said, and Anniston contributes nearly half the animals at the center.
“If that doesn’t change, they’re using nearly half of the budget,” he explained.
Tyner predicted a monthly fee of about $12,500 if the flow of animals remains consistent. He said the county has offered the city a three-month contract, though he was uncertain what the monthly fee would be during that span.
Councilwoman Millie Harris said Thursday that she was shocked the amount had gone up so dramatically, but understands that animal control is an expensive task.
“A lot of people don’t really realize what it does take to do it right,” she said, “or how much it costs to do it right.”
Folks said Thursday that he expected to have a meeting with Webb about the issue, but that discussions hadn’t really started.
“We know we have to do something,” Folks said. “We’re actively working together to see what we can do to remedy this.”