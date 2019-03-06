They don’t agree on much, but Calhoun County’s animal welfare activists agree that it should be against the law to tether dogs outside in inclement weather.
“A dog can be just living under a porch and state law says you can’t do anything about that,” said Jane Cunningham, a board member for Cheaha Regional Humane Society, a Calhoun nonprofit.
Cheaha Regional has been at the center of a swirl of debate this year. After the Calhoun County Commission canceled its contract with Cheaha to run the county animal center, many local animal advocates found themselves picking sides, picketing and speaking at commission meetings.
All along, local activists noted that Calhoun County’s pet problems – too many strays, not enough spaying and neutering – were just part of a statewide problem with animal policy. With lawmakers convening in Montgomery this week, representatives from various local animal groups have plenty of ideas about what the state should do to help the state’s strays, and some solid agreement the tethering issue.
“I’d like to see some sort of spay-and-neuter rule on the books,” said Paula Meadors, director of the League for Animal Welfare, a nonprofit that runs a shelter on Bynum-Leatherwood Road and stayed largely aloof of the county shelter debate. Meadors said she’d also like to see some way to stop people from leaving their dogs on chains in the yard, without proper shelter.
Tethering is often against ordinances in some cities, but Meadors says that’s often hard to enforce.
“We have laws that are currently in place for the benefit and welfare of the animals, however, these laws are not effectively enforced,” wrote Janet Odom, former member of the county’s Animal Control Board, which ran the county animal center before Cheaha was granted the contract.
Odom said lawmakers should consult with animal control groups, including Alabama Voters for Responsible Animal Legislation, for ideas. Attempts to reach the group Wednesday weren’t successful, but the group has repeatedly criticized tethering.
Millie Harris said she expects a bill this session that would set a definition of “adequate shelter” under state law, complete with rules on leaving animals in the winter cold. The bill, she said, is one of a handful of measures promoted by the Alabama branch of the Humane Society.
Statewide spay-and-neuter regulations, something activists often cite as a priority, aren’t likely to pass anytime soon, Harris said.
Ten years ago, state Sen. Del Marsh, R-Anniston, proposed just such a bill. It went nowhere.
“From that effort, we found out that no bill like that has ever survived a court challenge,” Harris said.
Marsh last year said he was consulting with local animal advocates on new bills for this year. So far, the main result of that is a bill to provide legal protection for people who break into cars to save dogs on hot days.
Attempts to reach Marsh, through his chief of staff, weren’t immediately successful Wednesday. Harris said she’s optimistic that the hot-cars bill will pass.
It will be nearly two weeks before lawmakers take up any animal-law proposals. In her State of the State address Tuesday night, Gov. Kay Ivey called for a special session of the Legislature to consider a 10-cent gas tax. That call puts the gas tax proposal on center stage – and puts lawmakers’ regular business on hold.
The Legislature’s regular session is set to reconvene March 19.