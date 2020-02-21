Alexandria woman struck, killed by car Thursday

An Alexandria woman died Thursday after, authorities said, a car hit her early that morning.
Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown said Jessica Williams, 42, was pronounced dead around 3:15 a.m.
Brown said Williams had been walking west around 2:30 a.m. in the road on Alabama 144 when she was hit by a car.
Cpl. Brian Merrill said the driver stopped and stayed at the scene until state troopers got there.
Brown said Williams’ body has been sent to a state Department of Forensic Sciences laboratory for an autopsy.
Merrill said troopers have no plans to file charges against the driver.
“The driver wasn’t at fault,” Merrill said.