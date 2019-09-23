The Alabama Department of Transportation is urging drivers in Alexandria to expect heavier traffic in October while workers upgrade traffic signals on U.S. 431.
According to an ALDOT news release, the department plans to begin upgrades at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 1, weather permitting. The work is expected to last three weeks.
The news release stated workers will upgrade traffic signals at the intersections of Gate 5 Road and Alabama 144 by improving their functional operation and adding a “flashing yellow arrow” feature to stoplights, which indicates that left turns are permitted after yielding to oncoming traffic.
Steady green, yellow and red arrows will also be added to traffic lights, according to ALDOT spokeswoman Linda Crockett.
ALDOT met with more than 50 Alexandria residents in July to discuss proposed changes to U.S. 431 between its intersections with Anniston’s eastern bypass and Alabama 144. Crockett said the upgrades are unrelated and had been part of ALDOT’s plans before the meeting.
According to the news release, studies have shown that flashing yellow arrows have reduced left-turn-related accidents by nearly 25 percent and by nearly 35 percent for drivers younger than 21.
The news release urged drivers to consider alternate routes, obey work zone signs and be cautious if driving through the area.