Alabama's House delegation scores key committee assignments

MONTGOMERY — For decades, Alabama's U.S. Senate delegation was thought to be where most of the state's power resided in Washington.

That was thanks to former Sen. Richard Shelby's 36 year tenure in the Senate, including his ascent to the top of the Appropriations Committee, as well as former Sen. Jeff Sessions' 20 years of seniority in the upper chamber.