Jon Paul Campbell ordered Calhoun County’s schools closed Tuesday, and he’s not sorry.
He was one of hundreds of school administrators across Alabama who spent Monday hearing increasingly serious warnings of winter weather. At first, Calhoun County was in for an inch or more of snow. Then it was three.
Officials in all five of the county’s school systems canceled Tuesday classes. Kids slept in. And they woke to a cold, drizzly — and snowless — day.
“We acted on the information we had,” Campbell said.
Nearly every Alabamian north of Montgomery went to bed on Monday night expecting a blanket of snow. Forecasters predicted bitterly cold air sweeping across the country, reaching down far enough to bump into moisture moving across the Deep South. People hit grocery stores to stock up. Trucks sprayed brine on highways to prevent ice from forming.
The state ended up with full pantries, briny roads and not much else. By 5 a.m. forecasters pulled their predictions back from three inches of snow to one inch. By 7 a.m., forecasters were saying there might be some snow. The temperature at the time was 39 degrees.
“The moisture is moving too quickly out of the state,” said Jason Holmes, a forecaster for the weather service office in Calera.
Snowfall has always been a tricky thing to predict, Holmes noted.
“You've got to forecast the rain and you've got to forecast the temperature,” he said. “You've got to get it just right. It's like baking a cake.”
Campbell said there was no way to wait for Tuesday morning to make the school-cancelation call.
“The snow they predicted would have been falling just as the buses were getting on the road,” he said. “If we’d waited, we could have had buses stuck out there.”
That’s pretty much what happened five years and one day earlier, when a Tuesday afternoon snowstorm arrived heavier and earlier than predicted, stranding Alabama students in schools and motorists on the highway.
“If I’m going to err, I’d rather err on the side of caution,” Campbell said.
Central Alabama will be “partly cloudy and not as cold” on Wednesday, according to the weather service’s latest forecast.
The forecast high for Anniston is 44 degrees.