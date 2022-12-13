Alabama’s United Methodist organization loses 198 congregations

The controversy roiling the worldwide Methodist church regarding same-sex marriages and ordination came home to Calhoun County this weekend.
At a meeting of the North Alabama Conference, an organizational unit of the denomination, DeArmanville’s Methodist congregation cast its vote to disaffiliate itself from the conference. The congregation, which has about 119 members on roll, is now the DeArmanville Methodist Church. Currently, it’s the only Methodist church in Calhoun County to have disaffiliated.
Members of the DeArmanville congregation made a unanimous decision along these lines and voted months ago.
On Saturday in Birmingham, at the North Alabama Conference meeting, the departure of the DeArmanville church and 197 other United Methodist churches took place, which involved the conference accepting the required documentation and payments being made by the disaffiliating congregations in Alabama.
DeArmanville Methodist Church’s pastor, the Rev. Paul Vick, said he and his members are relieved the transition is over.
“We at DeArmanville are happy and grateful our bishop showed grace and allowed us to get out,” he said. “Some places have not been as cooperative nor offered an easy path like we have had. Here, there has been nothing mean-spirited, and I am very proud of our congregation.”
According to a report found on the United Methodist website entitled, “December 10 Special Session of Annual Conference Wrap Up,” found at www.umcna.org, the process of the departure of churches was done in a respectful manner.
“Though we are sad to see them go,” Bishop Debra Wallace-Padgett told the conference members, “we wish the very best to the disaffiliating churches and withdrawing clergy as they move into a new future.”
Vick attended the meeting Saturday, but he had met with a district superintendent of the North Alabama Conference earlier this year and told her how he thought the church members would vote.
Vick said he and his congregation felt as if some of the bishops in leadership, nationwide, had not stayed true to “The Book of Discipline,” which lays out the specific doctrines Methodists should follow based on the teachings of John Wesley.
Wesley was an English cleric, theologian and evangelist who led the Methodist movement in the Church of England in the 1700s. He chartered the first-ever Methodist Church in 1784.
Vick said his congregation will continue to respect the teachings in “The Book of Discipline,” even after becomes affiliated with another denomination, the Congregational Methodist churches, a more conservative group of Methodist churches established in 1852. Before Saturday, there were 150 such Congregational Methodist churches in the U.S. and about 20 in Mexico. Some of the 198 former United Methodist churches will likely align themselves with the CM churches while others plan to remain independent, according to Vick and a member of another United Methodist who wished to remain anonymous. She said the United Methodist congregation in Calhoun County that she attends is still considering its future.
Vick said his congregation did not make the decision to disaffiliate lightly or quickly.
“We started at the end of July offering prayers of discernment to affiliate or not affiliate,” he said. “I told them to do this in love. We prayed and met at the altar before church and prayed in our homes. It was all done in a spirit of charity and cooperation. The conference has been good to us and did everything they said they’d do.”
Vick said the legalities of the disaffiliation are now complete, and they hold the deed to their building. He added that a new construction project is underway at the facility.
“We are ready to put this behind us and be the church we are supposed to be,” he said. “We are ready to start telling souls about Jesus, but we have been sidetracked. We want to love on people when they come in the door and tell them about Jesus.”
Part of the controversy surrounding Saturday’s schism in Methodism involves what the North Alabama Conference leaders are calling issues related to human sexuality, or more specifically, homosexuality.
The issues have affected religious beliefs and practices “across the broad spectrum of American Christianity,” according to an extensive Pew Research Center survey of U.S. religious beliefs and practices, which was reported in December of 2015.
In the “Book of Discipline,” a controversial paragraph about disaffiliation was added in 2017 and adopted by the North Alabama Conference in 2019. It states as follows:
“Because of the current deep conflict within The United Methodist Church around issues of human sexuality, a local church shall have a limited right, under the provisions of this paragraph, to disaffiliate from the denomination for reasons of conscience regarding a change in the requirements and provisions of the Book of Discipline related to the practice of homosexuality or the ordination or marriage of self-avowed practicing homosexuals as resolved and adopted by the 2019 General Conference, or the actions or inactions of its annual conference related to these issues which follow.” — Paragraph 2553, UMC “Book of Discipline.”
Vick said the issues of homosexuality, as set forth in other paragraphs in “The Book of Discipline,” are not being followed by the leaders in the United Methodist church.
For instance, one of the issues regarding homosexuality in “The Book of Discipline” is that pastors should not conduct same-sex marriages. However, the leaders in other conferences have allowed pastors to do so.
“Some bishops decided to do what they wanted to do regardless of ‘The Book of Discipline’,” Vick said. “In other words, there was a church law without any teeth in it. The bishops and leaders were not removed or held accountable, and that paragraph allows churches to disaffiliate, and we did so. They worked out the terms of disaffiliation across the North Alabama Conference, and we upheld our part of the covenant, and they did too.”
Vick said his congregation will not stand at the church door and check a box of sins as people enter.
“We will not do that at all,” he said. “You love someone who comes in and you teach them about Christ.”
What two who stayed in the North Alabama Conference said
The Rev. Tammy Jackson, pastor of Anniston First United Methodist Church, said she attended the conference and felt sad about the turn of events.
“For me, this is heartbreaking,” she said. “I have been friends and colleagues with many in these churches since 2006 when I went into the ministry. I never considered a day when we could be so divided over an issue that we could not be in the ministry together.”
The downtown Anniston congregation, which has about 400 members on roll, took no action about deciding to leave the North Alabama Conference. Jackson said her congregation is a diverse one that doesn’t want to exclude anyone.
“We have always been a big tent where we all didn’t have to agree on any issue,” she added. “There are things essential to our faith, and Jesus is essential, but about things that are not essential to salvation, we have allowed people to have a variety of opinions.”
The Jacksonville First United Methodist Church has about 20 members. Its pastor is the Rev. Steve West. He and a family member have been sick with a cold and did not attend the conference and he referred to what he calls “his 15 minutes of fame.”
In February of 2020, West wrote a blog on the topic, “Why I’m Not Leaving the UMC.” It received 37,000 hits at the time, and it was republished in the UMC News Service and on www.al.com.
He wrote in the blog of many reasons for staying a part of the conference. Some of these include the following: He made a vow to the UMC, cultural issues have threatened the UMC throughout history, the conference has a history of doing great things through Christ’s name throughout the world, the Bible focuses on the personhood of Jesus who loved everyone, diversity exists in every congregation of every church, Jesus set of examples of accepting even women of ill repute and the world needs a united church. (The blog is found on www.stevewestmusings.blogspot.com.)
The current mindset of the NA Conference
Prior to Saturday, the North Alabama Conference had 638 congregations but only 440 remain, and those that remain include six to eight others in Calhoun County.
The bishop of the North Alabama Conference, Debra Wallace-Padgett, was emotional about losing so many members, according to a statement sent to The Anniston Star. However, she was encouraging of the churches that remained.
“We are continuing our ministry as a conference with almost 70 percent of our churches and members remaining United Methodist,” she wrote. “This includes persons and congregations across the theological spectrum. Together, as the North Alabama Conference, we will continue our mission to make disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world.”
The Executive Director of New and Renewing Churches, the Rev. Suzanne Katschke, spoke at the North Alabama Conference and said its churches would no longer look to create bigger churches but smaller ones.
The article about the wrap-up of Saturday’s meeting told of her assessment as follows:
“[Katschke] shared stories of ministries already happening throughout the North Alabama Conference — such as restaurant churches, athletic ministries, house churches and specialized ministries.
‘We have a God that recognizes and remembers everyone,” the article quoted Katschke as saying, “and the work of the North Alabama Conference moving forward is for us to open our eyes and to recognize and remember the people around us. There is one thing I know. It is not going to look the way it did in the past.”