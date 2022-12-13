 Skip to main content
Alabama’s United Methodist organization loses 198 congregations

The DeArmanville Methodist Church is among them

The controversy roiling the worldwide Methodist church regarding same-sex marriages and ordination came home to Calhoun County this weekend.

At a meeting of the North Alabama Conference, an organizational unit of the denomination, DeArmanville’s Methodist congregation cast its vote to disaffiliate itself from the conference. The congregation, which has about 119 members on roll, is now the DeArmanville Methodist Church. Currently, it’s the only Methodist church in Calhoun County to have disaffiliated.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 